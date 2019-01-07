AIHA Issues Its First Public Policy Agenda

Falls Church, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each day approximately 150 people — more than 54,000 a year — die unnecessarily from work-related injuries and illnesses. Many more suffer nonfatal injuries and illnesses. As part of the American Industrial Hygiene Association’s continuing efforts to address these problems, today it has released its first-ever Public Policy Agenda.



“The story of America’s workers is the story of America itself,” said AIHA President Cynthia A. Ostrowski, M.S., CIH, FAIHA. “Our collective history has and continues to be made on the backs of the hardworking men and women found in our great country’s factories, construction sites, health care facilities and mines, and in every other location imaginable. Truly, everywhere you look, America is at work.”





“Tragically, this also means that our parents, children, brothers, sisters and friends are also being placed in harm’s way. Addressing a problem of this scale calls for bold actions that are driven by scientific knowledge. That is why AIHA is proud to unveil its inaugural Public Policy Agenda,” added Ostrowski.

Covering the years 2019 through 2020, this plan focuses attention on 15 of the nation’s most important worker health and safety issues:

Big Data

Cannabis Industry Health and Safety

Disaster Planning, Response and Recovery

Hazard Banding and Occupational Exposure Limits

Hearing Protection

Opioids in the Workplace

Professional Title Protection

Sensors

Teen Workplace Health and Safety

Temporary and Contract Workers

Total Worker Exposure

Transportation Safety

Worker Fatigue

Workforce Development

Workplace Violence

Each of these issues is critical, and together they play an important role in realizing AIHA’s vision of a world where all workers are healthy and safe. The heart of this vision is one that is shared by the millions of American workers, the companies they work for and the governments that serve them. Resources and in-depth expert interviews pertaining to each area of its new Public Policy Agenda are available from AIHA upon request.

Moving forward, AIHA is confident that it can meet the challenges outlined in its Public Policy Agenda, rise above past divisions and stand unified in a common desire to protect America’s workers.

About AIHA

Founded in 1939, AIHA is a nonprofit organization serving professionals dedicated to the anticipation, recognition, evaluation, control and confirmation of environmental stressors in or arising from the workplace that may result in injury, illness or impairment, or affect the well-being of workers and members of the community. AIHA provides comprehensive education programs and other products and services that help its members maintain the highest professional standards.

More than half of AIHA’s nearly 8,500 members are certified industrial hygienists, and many hold other professional designations. AIHA serves as a resource for those employed in the industrial, consulting, academic and government sectors. For more information, please visit www.aiha.org.

