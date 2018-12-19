AIIB Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank : Approves Membership of Algeria, Ghana, Libya, Morocco, Serbia, Togo

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank's (AIIB) Board of Governors has approved membership applications of six more countries, bringing AIIB's total approved membership to 93. The new group of approved members comprises Algeria, Ghana, Libya, Morocco, Serbia and Togo.

'Within three years AIIB's membership has increased from the 57 founders to 93 approved members from almost every continent. This shows the commitment of our members to multilateral cooperation and strengthens AIIB's role in the international financial community,' said AIIB Vice President and Corporate Secretary Sir Danny Alexander. 'The growing membership of the Bank in Europe and Africa also reflects the importance for growth and development of inter-regional connectivity, especially sustainable infrastructure that opens access to new markets in Asia and beyond.'

The six prospective members will officially join AIIB once they complete the required domestic processes and deposit the first capital installment with the Bank. Shares allocated to the new prospective members come from AIIB's existing pool of unallocated shares.

AIIB's charter was signed by 57 countries before the Bank was launched in January 2016. In 2017, AIIB announced the approval of 27 new membership applications. In May and June 2018, AIIB further approved three more applications. AIIB expects to continue welcoming new members in the future.

About AIIB

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is a multilateral development bank with a mission to improve social and economic outcomes in Asia. Headquartered in Beijing, we began operations in January 2016 and have now grown to 93 approved members worldwide. By investing in sustainable infrastructure and other productive sectors in Asia and beyond, we will better connect people, services and markets that over time will impact the lives of billions and build a better future.

For the complete list of AIIB members, www.aiib.org/en/about-aiib/governance/members-of-bank/index.html.