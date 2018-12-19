Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AIIB Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank : Approves Membership of Algeria, Ghana, Libya, Morocco, Serbia, Togo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/19/2018 | 09:35am CET

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank's (AIIB) Board of Governors has approved membership applications of six more countries, bringing AIIB's total approved membership to 93. The new group of approved members comprises Algeria, Ghana, Libya, Morocco, Serbia and Togo.

'Within three years AIIB's membership has increased from the 57 founders to 93 approved members from almost every continent. This shows the commitment of our members to multilateral cooperation and strengthens AIIB's role in the international financial community,' said AIIB Vice President and Corporate Secretary Sir Danny Alexander. 'The growing membership of the Bank in Europe and Africa also reflects the importance for growth and development of inter-regional connectivity, especially sustainable infrastructure that opens access to new markets in Asia and beyond.'

The six prospective members will officially join AIIB once they complete the required domestic processes and deposit the first capital installment with the Bank. Shares allocated to the new prospective members come from AIIB's existing pool of unallocated shares.

AIIB's charter was signed by 57 countries before the Bank was launched in January 2016. In 2017, AIIB announced the approval of 27 new membership applications. In May and June 2018, AIIB further approved three more applications. AIIB expects to continue welcoming new members in the future.

About AIIB

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is a multilateral development bank with a mission to improve social and economic outcomes in Asia. Headquartered in Beijing, we began operations in January 2016 and have now grown to 93 approved members worldwide. By investing in sustainable infrastructure and other productive sectors in Asia and beyond, we will better connect people, services and markets that over time will impact the lives of billions and build a better future.

For the complete list of AIIB members, www.aiib.org/en/about-aiib/governance/members-of-bank/index.html.

Disclaimer

AIIB - Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank published this content on 19 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2018 08:34:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:30aILO INTERNATIONAL LABOUR ORGANIZATION : Superhero SCORE – On a Mission to Improve Enterprises
PU
10:24aECB wins court case over hiring of Draghi's top aide
RE
10:21aEstonia makes first arrests over Danske money laundering
RE
10:20aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Press Statement by External Affairs Minister after 9th India-Korea Joint Commission Meeting
PU
10:20aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : Fostering tourism in Georgia
PU
10:15aDrugmaker GSK to split after striking Pfizer consumer health deal
RE
10:07aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Up Ahead of Final Fed Decision of the Year
DJ
10:05aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS : Protocol amending the Convention for the Elimination of Double Taxation with respect to Taxes on Income and on Capital Gains and the Prevention of Tax Evasion and Avoidance between ...
PU
10:05aOil steady after sell-off but oversupply still drags
RE
09:59aOil steady after sell-off but oversupply still drags
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil drops over 5 percent on economic slowdown fears, supply glut
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SoftBank telco suffers rare Japan slump on debut after record IPO
3APPLE : APPLE : Iphone Falls Flat In World's Largest Untapped -2-
4BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Update on Funding For $1.6 Billion New Investments
5SK HYNIX INC : Micron sales, profit miss estimates as chip glut hurts prices

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.