Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AIIB Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank : Approves USD404-M Loan to Improve Bangladesh Cross-Border Connectivity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/05/2020 | 10:21pm EDT

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved a USD404-million loan to improve Bangladesh's intercity travel and cross-border connectivity.

The upgrade of the country's national highway N2 between Sylhet and the Tamabil border crossing will improve overall commuter safety and reduce travel times for road users, including freight vehicles and buses.

The Sylhet-Tamabil road (about 56.16 kilometers) is part of the Dhaka-Narsingdi-Sylhet-Tamabil National Highway corridor with a total length of 286 kilometers. The corridor is strategically important for subregional connectivity with seven northeastern states of India, as well as Bhutan, Myanmar and China.

Project funds will go toward the construction, operation and maintenance of roads, in addition to institutional and project management support.

'As the first stand-alone transport project supported by AIIB in Bangladesh, the project will allow the Bank to gain experience in cross-border connectivity in South Asia,' said AIIB Vice President, Investment Operations, D.J. Pandian. 'At the same time, the project will allow the country to improve sustainability and potentially attract private sector participation and community involvement in road maintenance.'

In 2018, Bangladesh received a USD813,000 non-reimbursable grant from AIIB's Special Fund to assist with the project's preparation. Established in 2016, the Fund is a multidonor facility with the primary purpose of supporting eligible AIIB members, especially low-income members, prepare bankable infrastructure projects.

The latest investment brings AIIB's total commitment in Bangladesh to USD898 million.

About AIIB

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is a multilateral development bank with a mission to improve social and economic outcomes in Asia. Headquartered in Beijing, we began operations in January 2016 and have now grown to 102 approved members worldwide. By investing in sustainable infrastructure and other productive sectors in Asia and beyond, we will better connect people, services and markets that over time will impact the lives of billions and build a better future.

Disclaimer

AIIB - Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 02:19:59 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:31pERA ECONOMIC REGULATION AUTHORITY : Notice - Proposed revised access arrangement for the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline - Public submissions received
PU
10:21pAIIB ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT BANK : Approves USD404-M Loan to Improve Bangladesh Cross-Border Connectivity
PU
10:21pSome ETFs to Turn to in Any Panic -- Journal Report
DJ
10:11pANDROMEDA METALS : Wet-Processing Delivers Improved Economics for Poochera Halloysite-Kaolin Project
PU
10:03pOil skids on oversupply fears, stocks jump on virus slowdown
RE
09:57pTrump open to big oil tariffs, but doesn't expect to need them
RE
09:41pNEAL BARCLAY : A real market for carbon will fight climate change
PU
09:31pCALIFORNIA AVOCADO COMMISSION : Responds to Unprecedented Situation
PU
09:16pNORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Pogo employee tests positive for COVID-19 while on leave
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Arabia delays setting May prices, looks to OPEC meeting to set..
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EasyJet founder says will not inject fresh equity into company
3SILVER : EXCLUSIVE: Silver Lake to seek more than $16 billion for buyout fund - sources
4The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ..
5ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : to ditch targets and suspend dividend due to coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group