AIIB Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank : Asia-Europe Cooperation, Digital Connectivity Highlighted at 2019 AIIB Annual Meeting

06/23/2019 | 09:10pm EDT

High-level seminars on the benefits of stronger Asia-Europe cooperation and connectivity will anchor the 2019 2019 Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Annual Meeting in Luxembourg on July 12-13.

Other seminars will focus on infrastructure in a decarbonized world;mobilizing finance for circular economy transitions;improving environmental, social and governance performance in infrastructure;gender equality for sustainable infrastructure; and governance in cybersecurity. The Annual Meeting will also showcase Luxembourg's expertise in the field of digital connectivity and blended finance.

'We wanted to host an Annual Meeting in Europe during our first few years of operations to acknowledge the support of our European members and demonstrate how multilateral institutions are well-positioned to enhance connectivity between Europe and Asia,' said AIIB Vice President and Corporate Secretary Danny Alexander. 'We look forward to learning from and partnering with Europe's leading organizations to fight climate change and develop sustainable infrastructure in Asia and beyond.'

The Asian Infrastructure Forum (AIF) will also take place during the 2019 AIIB Annual Meeting. The AIF is a business development forum on creating connections and developing project pipelines. This year's forum will involve interactive workshops on private equity investments, financing for energy projects and AIIB procurement policies and practices. Investment opportunities in Bangladesh, the Philippines and Uzbekistan will also be presented by official delegations. AIF participants will be able to attend the Infrastructure Fund Showcase where preselected infrastructure fund projects will be evaluated by AIIB experts in front of a live audience.

'By hosting AIIB's first Annual Meeting to be held outside Asia, Luxembourg will further demonstrate its role as a bridge in the heart of Europe bringing European and Asian stakeholders together, thus helping to develop innovative and sustainable solutions in infrastructure financing,' said Luxembourg Minister of Finance Pierre Gramegna.

Luxembourg, a founding member of the European Union and a major international financial center, was the first European country to sign as an AIIB founding member in 2015. The theme of the 2019 AIIB Annual Meeting is 'Cooperation and Connectivity' in recognition of the economic and social benefits that can be realized through better connectivity among countries and regions, including Europe and Asia.

As part of AIIB's Act Green Together initiative, greenhouse gas emissions associated with the Annual Meeting will be measured, with impact being offset by purchasing Certified Emissions Reductions to achieve carbon neutrality.

Visit aiib.org/annualmeeting to register and view the program. The 2019 AIIB Annual Meeting is open to the public but participants must register. Registration closes Monday, July 1.

About AIIB

The Asian Infrastructure Investment (AIIB) is a multilateral development bank with a mission to improve social and economic outcomes in Asia. Headquartered in Beijing, we began operations in January 2016 and have now grown to 97 approved members worldwide. By investing in sustainable infrastructure and other productive sectors in Asia and beyond, we will better connect people, services and markets that over time will impact the lives of billions and build a better future.

Disclaimer

AIIB - Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 01:09:05 UTC
