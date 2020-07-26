Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AIIB Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank : His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China to Participate in 2020 AIIB Annual Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/26/2020 | 10:41pm EDT

His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, will provide the opening address at the Opening Ceremony for the 2020 Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank's (AIIB) Annual Meeting.

Other distinguished speakers at the Opening Ceremony include: Jin Liqun, President, AIIB; H.E. Liu Kun, Chair of the Board of Governors, AIIB and Minister of Finance, People's Republic of China; H. E. U Soe Win, Vice Chair of the Board of Governors, AIIB and Union Minister for Planning and Finance, Republic of the Union of Myanmar; and, Hon. Bjarni Benediktsson, Vice Chair of the Board of Governors, AIIB and Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Republic of Iceland.

This is the fifth Annual Meeting since the Bank began operations on January 16, 2016. Founded by 57 members, AIIB has since grown to 102 members from around the world. To date, AIIB's President and Board of Directors have approved up to USD19.6 billion for 87 projects in 24 economies.

Originally planned to be held in Beijing at the Bank's new headquarters, this year's Annual Meeting will be virtual so AIIB's Governors and Senior Management can still engage with stakeholders from around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual Opening Ceremony and Annual Meeting webinars will drive discussion on the importance of partnerships to connect markets, build greener economies, close the digital divide and navigate the challenges ahead.

Webinar participants include: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Former Finance Minister, Nigeria; Former Managing Director, World Bank; and Member of the AIIB International Advisory Panel; Kai-Fu Lee, Chairman and CEO of Sinovation Ventures; Christina Tan, CEO, Keppel Asia Infrastructure Fund; and, Nicholas Stern, IG Patel Professor of Economics and Government at the London School of Economics, and member of the AIIB International Advisory Panel.

Event details:

Tuesday, July 28, 2020

5 p.m. (GMT+8)

Registration for the Opening Ceremony and webinars is open at aiib.org/annualmeeting.

About AIIB

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is a multilateral development bank with a mission to improve social and economic outcomes in Asia. Headquartered in Beijing, we began operations in January 2016 and have now grown to 102 approved members worldwide. By investing in sustainable infrastructure and other productive sectors in Asia and beyond, we will better connect people, services and markets that over time will impact the lives of billions and build a better future.

Disclaimer

AIIB - Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 02:40:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:26aSensex, Nifty fall as RBI report drags banks; virus cases surge
RE
12:25aVietnam evacuates 80,000 tourists from central city of danang after coronavirus outbreak there - gov't statement
RE
12:19aHuawei cuts India revenue target by up to 50%, laying off staff - ET
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07/26Soybeans drop for second session on U.S.-China tension, wheat falls
RE
07/26Oil slips as rising virus cases, U.S.-China tensions weigh on markets
RE
07/26Japanese shares drop on Sino-U.S. tensions, stronger yen
RE
07/26Pertamina first half oil production slightly below target - statement
RE
07/26Singapore's Digital Wealth Manager Stashaway Says Has Raised $16 Million In Series C Funding, Led By Australian Venture Capital Fund Square Peg
RE
07/26Singapore's digital wealth manager stashaway says has raised $16 mln in series c funding, led by australian venture capital fund square peg
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Germany must toughen audit rules after Wirecard scandal - Weidmann
2GOLD : Gold hits record high as U.S.-China ties worsen, Asia stocks helped by tech
3JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo's impact was decisive for Juve's 9th straight title
4RAKUTEN, INC. : RAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Tuesday, July 28
5LIPPO MALLS INDONESIA RETAIL TRUST : LIPPO MALLS INDONESIA RETAIL TRUST : LMIR Trust Pays 2Q 2020 DPU Of 0.11 ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group