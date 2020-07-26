AIIB Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank : His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China to Participate in 2020 AIIB Annual Meeting

His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, will provide the opening address at the Opening Ceremony for the 2020 Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank's (AIIB) Annual Meeting.

Other distinguished speakers at the Opening Ceremony include: Jin Liqun, President, AIIB; H.E. Liu Kun, Chair of the Board of Governors, AIIB and Minister of Finance, People's Republic of China; H. E. U Soe Win, Vice Chair of the Board of Governors, AIIB and Union Minister for Planning and Finance, Republic of the Union of Myanmar; and, Hon. Bjarni Benediktsson, Vice Chair of the Board of Governors, AIIB and Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Republic of Iceland.

This is the fifth Annual Meeting since the Bank began operations on January 16, 2016. Founded by 57 members, AIIB has since grown to 102 members from around the world. To date, AIIB's President and Board of Directors have approved up to USD19.6 billion for 87 projects in 24 economies.

Originally planned to be held in Beijing at the Bank's new headquarters, this year's Annual Meeting will be virtual so AIIB's Governors and Senior Management can still engage with stakeholders from around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual Opening Ceremony and Annual Meeting webinars will drive discussion on the importance of partnerships to connect markets, build greener economies, close the digital divide and navigate the challenges ahead.

Webinar participants include: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Former Finance Minister, Nigeria; Former Managing Director, World Bank; and Member of the AIIB International Advisory Panel; Kai-Fu Lee, Chairman and CEO of Sinovation Ventures; Christina Tan, CEO, Keppel Asia Infrastructure Fund; and, Nicholas Stern, IG Patel Professor of Economics and Government at the London School of Economics, and member of the AIIB International Advisory Panel.

Event details:

Tuesday, July 28, 2020

5 p.m. (GMT+8)

Registration for the Opening Ceremony and webinars is open at aiib.org/annualmeeting.

About AIIB

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is a multilateral development bank with a mission to improve social and economic outcomes in Asia. Headquartered in Beijing, we began operations in January 2016 and have now grown to 102 approved members worldwide. By investing in sustainable infrastructure and other productive sectors in Asia and beyond, we will better connect people, services and markets that over time will impact the lives of billions and build a better future.