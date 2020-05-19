Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AIIB Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank : Launches 2020 Presidential Election

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 12:43am EDT

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has opened the nomination process for the election of its next President. The election will take place during the rescheduled fifth Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank has decided the meeting will now be held virtually on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

This election will choose the President to serve the five-year term starting in January 2021. Candidates, who will be elected by the Board of Governors, must be a national of one of AIIB's regional members and able to demonstrate, among other requirements, a track record of executive leadership, impeccable integrity, and familiarity with infrastructure and international development challenges, particularly in Asia. Nominations are accepted from members of the AIIB Board of Governors until June 18, 2020, 6:00 p.m.

'As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, our Annual Meeting this year - and the election of the President - will have to be held virtually,' said AIIB's Vice President and Corporate Secretary Sir Danny Alexander. 'The rules and procedures put in place by AIIB's Board of Governors provide for an open, transparent and merit-based process and we will ensure a well-run election that reflects the AIIB's high standards of governance.'

The AIIB Rules for the Election of the President were adopted by the Board of Governors in December 2019 after review by the Board of Directors. They are publicly available on the AIIB website in line with its Policy on Public Information and commitment to transparency.

The presidential candidate receiving an affirmative vote of two-thirds of the total number of Governors, representing not less than three-fourths of the total voting power of the members shall be declared the next President of AIIB. The election result will be announced by the Chair of the Board of Governors after the vote during the 2020 AIIB Annual Meeting. The five-year term of the newly elected President shall commence on January 16, 2021.

This is AIIB's second presidential election. Jin Liqun began his term as AIIB's first President on Jan. 16, 2016, after being elected President-designate on Aug. 24, 2015.

About AIIB

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is a multilateral development bank with a mission to improve social and economic outcomes in Asia. Headquartered in Beijing, we began operations in January 2016 and have now grown to 102 approved members worldwide. By investing in sustainable infrastructure and other productive sectors in Asia and beyond, we will better connect people, services and markets that over time will impact the lives of billions and build a better future.

Disclaimer

AIIB - Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 04:42:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aAmid rising talk of negative rates, policies in Japan, Europe get subtle tweaks
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:14aPowell, Mnuchin to face Senate grilling on U.S. coronavirus response
RE
12:58aElectric car sales to fall, but not as much as other vehicles - research
RE
12:44aEmpty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in
RE
12:44aNew measures being put in place for air travel differ by country
RE
12:43aAIIB ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT BANK : Launches 2020 Presidential Election
PU
12:33aFinancial gain trumps espionage as top motivator in cyber attacks
RE
12:28aWORLD ECONOMIC FORUM : Recession, Job Losses, Another Pandemic and Protectionism Are Top Worries, Say Industry Leaders
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SoftBank in talks to sell down T-Mobile US stake to Deutsche Telekom - WSJ
2LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Nasdaq to tighten listing rules, restricting Chinese IPOs - sources
3MODERNA, INC. : Global Stocks Follow U.S. Higher on Coronavirus Vaccine Hopes
4BAIDU, INC. : Baidu sees robust quarter as China's economy reopens
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group