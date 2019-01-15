AIIB Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank : Turns 3, Reflects on Startup Growth

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has completed three years of operations. On its third anniversary, the Bank reflects on its highlights since it became operational on Jan. 16, 2016.

Our institution is getting stronger.

We formulated a comprehensive set of institutional policies for AIIB's operations and established three thematic priorities: sustainable infrastructure, private capital mobilization and cross-border connectivity. Our Board of Directors approved strategies on energy, transport, sustainable cities and private capital mobilization. In 2017, we received the highest credit ratings from the top three ratings agencies, and in 2018 our creditworthiness was reaffirmed by the same agencies. Before 2018 ended, the United Nations granted us Permanent Observer Status.

Our investment portfolio is growing.

By end-2018, we approved over USD7.5 billion for projects in 13 members, covering various infrastructure sectors such as transportation, energy, telecommunications and urban development. AIIB now has 40 percent stand-alone projects and 60 percent in cooperation with other multilateral development banks. We continue innovating in our approach to project financing by approving USD500 million for the Asia ESG Enhanced Credit Managed Portfolio which aims to develop infrastructure as an asset class and catalyze ESG investing in Asia.

Our membership is increasing.

Within three years, our membership increased from 57 to 93. This demonstrates the commitment of our members to multilateral cooperation and strengthens AIIB's role in the international financial community.

Looking ahead, AIIB plans to invest USD3.5-4.5 billion in 15 to 20 projects in 2019, with more stand-alone projects. The Bank aims to build its presence in the global capital market and develop sector strategies for water and information and communications technology. As AIIB enters its fourth year of operations, it will continue to catalyze billions of dollars in sustainable infrastructure investment in Asia and beyond to create a better tomorrow.

About AIIB

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is a multilateral development bank with a mission to improve social and economic outcomes in Asia. Headquartered in Beijing, we began operations in January 2016 and have now grown to 93 approved members worldwide. By investing in sustainable infrastructure and other productive sectors in Asia and beyond, we will better connect people, services and markets that over time will impact the lives of billions and build a better future. For more information, please visit www.aiib.org.