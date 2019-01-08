AIIB Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank : to Develop Infrastructure as an Asset Class and Catalyze ESG Investing Principles in ...

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank's (AIIB) Board of Directors has approved USD500 million for a managed credit portfolio that aims to develop infrastructure as an asset class, develop debt capital markets for infrastructure and promote the integration of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles in fixed income investments in Emerging Asia.

Focused on infrastructure-related bonds as an asset class, the AIIB Asia ESG Enhanced Credit Managed Portfolio will be comprised of corporate bonds issued by infrastructure-related issuers, including quasi-sovereign bonds and green bonds where proceeds are directed to sustainable infrastructure and other productive sectors.

Aligned with the Bank's 'Green' value, the AIIB Asia ESG Enhanced Credit Managed Portfolio will include a strong ESG component. Bonds purchased under this portfolio will be screened, assessed and managed based on ESG investing principles that have been informed by AIIB's Environmental and Social Framework.

'We can unlock the greatest potential to mobilize private capital for infrastructure from institutional investors by developing infrastructure as an asset class and deepening the sustainable debt capital market in Asia,' said AIIB Vice President and Chief Investment Officer D. J. Pandian. 'Integrating ESG standards into capital markets in Emerging Asia will help build capacity for and interest in responsible investing, which is necessary if we are going to build a sustainable future.'

ESG investing is still in its infancy in Emerging Asia. Only a few AIIB members who pledge support for the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment come from the region. To help build an ESG market, AIIB will partner with an asset manager to build capacity around responsible investing by producing research on ESG investing based on knowledge gained from applying AIIB's ESG framework. In the long-term, AIIB will engage with market participants-including corporates and data providers-to improve disclosure, share knowledge and expand ESG rating coverage in Emerging Asia.

'If only a small fraction of the trillions of dollars currently under management by institutional investors were allocated to infrastructure projects, there would be a catalyzing impact on Emerging Asia's growth potential,' said AIIB Director General for Investment Operations Dong-Ik Lee. 'By setting up this portfolio, we hope to develop a proof of concept that over time will mobilize other like-minded investors to join us in cultivating an ESG market in Asia.'

At the outset, AIIB will lead by example by deploying its own capital as it builds awareness for the benefits of ESG investing in Asia. Over time, it will support other investors to set up similar platforms or participate in AIIB initiatives, with the ultimate goal of establishing a robust ESG market in the region. For more information about the AIIB Asia ESG Enhanced Credit Managed Portfolio, please visit aiib.org.

About AIIB

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is a multilateral development bank with a mission to improve social and economic outcomes in Asia. Headquartered in Beijing, we began operations in January 2016 and have now grown to 93 approved members worldwide. By investing in sustainable infrastructure and other productive sectors in Asia and beyond, we will better connect people, services and markets that over time will impact the lives of billions and build a better future.