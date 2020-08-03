|
AIM ImmunoTech : Investor Presentation - August 2020
08/03/2020 | 10:32am EDT
Ampligen's Update in COVID-19,
ME/CFS, COVID-19 Induced
Fatigue and Immuno-oncology
Alferon Manufacturing Update
|
NYSE American: AIM
|
Investor Presentation
|
www.aimimmuno.com
|
1
|
August 2020
Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements included in this presentation may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among other things, for those statements, we claim
the protection of safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. For
example, significant additional testing and trials will be required to determine whether Ampligen will be effective in the treatment of COVID-19 in humans and no assurance can be given that it
will be the case. Results obtained in animal models do not necessarily predict results in humans. Human clinical trials will be necessary to prove whether or not Ampligen will be efficacious in humans. No assurance can be given as to whether current or planned immuno-oncology clinical trials will be successful or yield favorable data and the trials are subject to many factors
including lack of regulatory approval(s), lack of study drug, or a change in priorities at the institutions sponsoring other trials. In addition, initiation of planned clinical trials may not occur
secondary to many factors including lack of regulatory approval(s) or lack of study drug. Even if these clinical trials are initiated, the Company cannot assure that the clinical studies will be successful or yield any useful data or require additional funding. Some of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies and medical institutions are racing to find a treatment for COVID-19.
Even if Ampligen proves effective in combating the virus, no assurance can be given that our actions toward proving this will be given first priority or that another treatment that eventually
proves capable will not make our efforts ultimately unproductive. We recognize that all cancer centers, like all medical facilities, must make the pandemic their priority. Therefore, there is the potential for delays in clinical trial enrollment and reporting in ongoing studies in cancer patients because of the COVID-19 medical emergency. No assurance can be given that future studies will not result in findings that are different from those reported in the studies referenced in the presentation. Operating in foreign countries carries with it a number of risks, including potential difficulties in enforcing intellectual property rights. We cannot assure that our potential foreign operations will not be adversely affected by these risks.
Please review the "Risk Factors" section in our latest annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Company filings are available at www.aimimmuno.com. The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this presentation and is included for reference purposes only.
AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Overview
-
AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of viral diseases, cancers, and immune-deficiency disorders
-
AIM ImmunoTech's flagship products include Ampligen® (rintatolimod) and Alferon N Injection®
-
Ampligen® is being evaluated in COVID-19, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), and multiple oncology indications
-
FDA-authorizedclinical trial in COVID-19early-onset patients with cancer
-
FDA-authorizedclinical trial (AMP-511) planned expansion to evaluate COVID-19-induced ME/CFS,
"COVID Survivor Syndrome"
-
Seeking FDA authorization for Ampligen clinical trial as COVID-19 prophylaxis
-
Six clinical trials underway to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of Ampligen; some are in combination with checkpoint blockade drugs such as pembrolizumab, focusing on highly lethal malignancies where there are unmet medical needs
Investment Highlights
-
Advancing clinical trials of Ampligen as a potential protective prophylaxis and an early-onset treatment for COVID-19
-
Japan evaluating Ampligen as a potential COVID-19 vaccine adjuvant
-
Ampligen believed to be the world's only approved therapeutic for ME/CFS (first approval in Argentina)
-
Potential surge in COVID-inducedCFS-like cases worldwide
-
-
Filed provisional patent application for the use of Ampligen as a potential therapy for COVID-19 induced chronic fatigue
-
Ampligen demonstrated the potential for standalone efficacy in the clinical setting in a number of solid tumors
-
-
Safety and efficacy of Ampligen in combination with checkpoint blockade drugs such as pembrolizumab being studied in six immuno- oncology clinical trials at highly respected NCI-Designated Cancer Centers
-
-
Company's principal obligation is to supply Ampligen, while the substantial costs in all of the clinical trials funded by third-partygrants from government or pharma industry
-
The National Cancer Institute's award of $14.5 million to Roswell Park to fund five immuno-oncology clinical trials
-
Two Dept. of Defense "Breakthrough Awards" totaling approximately $15 million to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and Moffitt Cancer Center for Ampligen studies expected to commence in 2020-21 in brain-metastatic breast cancer
-
Solid balance sheet with $31.1M cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of March 31, 2020 - provides substantial runway to support ongoing activities in multiple ongoing immuno-oncologyclinical trials
Pipeline in Oncology, COVID-19 and ME/CFS
|
|
|
Approach
|
Institution
|
Pre-Clinical
|
Phase 1
|
Phase 2
|
Phase 3
|
Approval
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ME/CFS
|
|
Single Agent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ampligen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Approved in
|
Argentina
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
P1/2 Ovarian Cancer
|
|
Chemokine
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Modulatory
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advanced, Recurrent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regimen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
P2a Colorectal Cancer
|
|
Chemokine
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Modulatory
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metastatic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regimen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
P2 Breast Cancer
|
|
Chemokine
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Modulatory Regimen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metastatic Triple-Negative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/Pembrolizumab
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
P2 Ovarian Cancer
|
|
In combination
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
w/Pembrolizumab
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advanced, Recurrent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
P2 Prostate Cancer
|
|
In combination
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Early-Stage
|
|
w/Intron A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
P1 Breast Cancer
|
|
Chemokine
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Modulatory plus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Early-StageTriple-Negative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
neoadjuvant chemo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Breast Cancer
|
|
|
|
|
Not yet recruiting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brain Metastatic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Colorectal Carcinoma
|
|
In combination w/
|
|
|
Not yet recruiting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refractory Metastatic
|
|
Pembrolizumab
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refractory Melanoma
|
|
In combination
|
|
|
Not yet recruiting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
with Intron A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Urothelial, Melanoma &
|
|
|
|
|
Not yet recruiting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Renal Cell Carcinoma
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cancer with COVID-19
|
|
In combination
|
|
|
Not yet recruiting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
with Intron A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Potential Vaccine
|
|
in combination with
|
|
|
Not yet recruiting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjuvant for COVID-19
|
|
promising vaccine
|
|
|
Pre-Clinical
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
candidates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NYSE American: AIM
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ampligen is a Broad-Spectrum Antiviral
-
Ampligen has demonstrated antiviral activity against a broad spectrum of viruses, including Herpes viruses, Alphaviruses, Coronaviruses and Filoviruses.
-
Ampligen has shown a survival benefit in Alphaviruses, Coronaviruses, Filoviruses and Paramyxoviruses in animal models.
-
In mouse models, Ampligen has demonstrated complete protection (100% survival) against SARS-CoV-1, Ebola virus, Western Equine Encephalitis virus and Herpes Simplex virus.
-
The broad-spectrum antiviral activity in laboratory and animal studies of Ampligen, and its human safety profile warrants regulatory consideration of its potential global first use in connection with any emerging highly pathogenic viral pathogen
Ampligen as a Potential Tool to Fight COVID-19
Following the SARS-CoV-1 outbreak in 2002-03, Ampligen exhibited excellent antiviral properties and protective survival effect in NIH-contracted studies of SARS-infected mice, which is almost identical to SARS-CoV-2.
AIM compared key transcription regulatory sequences of SARS-CoV-1 to SARS-CoV-2 and found significant and compelling similarities, suggesting highly probable extension of the antiviral effects of Ampligen in the earlier NIH- contracted SARS experiments to COVID-19.
The SARS-CoV-2 virus - which causes COVID-19 - shares important genomic and pathogenic similarities with SARS- CoV-1 (hence its name). Since Ampligen has shown antiviral activity against more distantly related coronaviruses, there is a reasonable probability that the antiviral effects of Ampligen against SARS-CoV-1 will likely extend to SARS-CoV-2.
This creates a compelling case for clinical trials to evaluate Ampligen as a potential tool in the fight against COVID-19.
Researching Ampligen's Potential as a Protective Prophylaxis and an Early-onset Treatment for COVID-19
|
…a Prophylaxis for first responders and other
|
…an Early-onset Therapeutic for people who have
|
medical professionals to essentially armor
|
been exposed to the coronavirus so that they can
|
themselves against the virus before treating
|
stop the disease before serious symptoms develop,
|
new and potential patients
|
causing long-term damage and death
The public health role of Ampligen as a protective therapeutic in hospitals and hospital-like settings is significant. It is here that a prophylactic/early-onset therapeutic can potentially make a huge difference in blunting the spread of the disease and protecting health care workers, first responders and people known to have been exposed to infection, especially those at high risk, such as cancer patients, the elderly, and people with other pre-existing conditions.
Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of Ampligen Combined with Interferon Alfa-2b in COVID-19 Patients with Cancer
-
Signed clinical trial agreement with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center supporting Phase 1/2 clinical trial of Ampligen combined with Interferon Alfa-2b in COVID-19 patients with cancer
-
Roswell Park is the sponsor of the clinical trial - clinicaltrials.gov/NCT04379518
-
Will test the safety and effectiveness of the combination regimen to clear the SARS-CoV-2 virus from the upper airway in patients with cancer and mild to moderate COVID-19
-
The initial Phase 1 portion of the study is planned to evaluate 12-24 patients receiving both Ampligen and interferon alfa-2b at escalating doses
-
Once the Phase I portion is complete, the Phase 2a portion of this study will be initiated with patients randomized into two arms: one receiving the two-drug combination and a control group who will not receive Ampligen or interferon alfa-2b, but will receive best available care
-
AIM ImmunoTech is helping to fund the study and will provide Ampligen (rintatolimod) at no charge for this study
-
Enrollment of patients on the trial, which will be conducted at Roswell Park under the clinical leadership of Brahm Segal, MD, Chair of Internal Medicine and Chief of Infectious Diseases at the Buffalo, N.Y.-based cancer center, is expected in the near future
Additional Advancements in COVID-19
-
Filed provisional patent application for the use of Ampligen as a potential therapy for COVID-19 induced chronic fatigue
-
Signed material transfer and research agreement with Japan's National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) and Shionogi, a leading global pharmaceutical company, to test Ampligen as potential vaccine adjuvant for COVID-19.The pre-clinicaltesting and research is being conducted by laboratories at the
NIID
-
Established Agreement with Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited, based in Shenzhen, China and the world's largest vaping device manufacturer, to research delivery of Ampligen through an innovative inhalation device and as a potential, easy-to-use treatment approach for COVID-19
Ampligen in Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS)
-
10 years ago, the medical consensus was that ME/CFS was a psychological disorder
-
Peer-reviewedmedical journal articles now support the proposition that ME/CFS is in fact a medical disorder rooted in the immune system
-
Heightened levels of public and medical awareness:
-
-
"A Town for People With Chronic Fatigue Syndrome"- The New Yorker
-
Cytokine signature associated with ME/CFS medical disorder - Montoya, et al. (2017)
-
Leveraging prior knowledge of endocrine immune regulation in ME/CFS medical disorder - Morris, et al. (2019)
-
Blood-baseddiagnostic for ME/CFS medical disorder - Esfandyarpour, et al. (2019)
-
Based upon Phase 2 and 3 clinical trial data, received commercial approval for Ampligen in the treatment of severe ME/CFS in Argentina in 2016
-
Trial data served as the basis for an FDA complete response letter in 2013 requiring an additional Phase 3 confirmatory trial, despite a 39% Ampligen response rate improvement versus 23% placebo response rate (based on 25% improvement in exercise tolerance test)
-
In order to advance FDA approval, the company has been diligently working on identifying a subset that has even higher levels of response
-
-
Evaluating options to narrow the proposed patient population in future clinical studies
-
In September 2019, AIM ImmunoTech received FDA clearance to export Ampligen to Argentina
-
In 2020, AIM received ANMAT clearance to import Ampligen into Argentina
COVID-Induced Chronic Fatigue: "COVID Survivor Syndrome"
-
"It is anticipated that COVID-19 will trigger a large number of CFS cases, providing an opportunity for the medical community to learn more about the onset and pathogenesis of CFS. The investigational immune-modulating antiviral drug Ampligen might have a role to play in this scenario"
-
-
Dr. Charles Lapp of Hunter-Hopkins Center, one of the world's leading experts in ME/CFS, who is one of the investigators treating CFS patients with Ampligen under an FDA-authorizedopen-label expanded access treatment protocol
-
Filed provision patent application for Ampligen as a potential therapy for COVID-19-induced chronic fatigue syndrome
-
The high numbers of younger people being hospitalized for COVID-19 suggests considerable numbers of people in the prime of their lives may have a COVID-inducedME/CFS-like illness in their future1
-
Its estimated that individuals with CFS lost approximately $20,000 annually, which implies a total societal loss in 2002 of $9.1 billion. Twenty-five percent ($2.3 billion) resulted from lost household productivity, and the remaining 75% ($6.8 billion) from lost labor force productivity2
-
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/415378
-
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC449736/#:~:text=The%20microsimulation%20estimated%20that%20individuals,from%20lost%20labor%20force%20pro
ductivity.
Ampligen and Immuno-Oncology
Animal Experiments: Ampligen + Checkpoint Blockade Synergistically Increased Survival/Anti-tumor Response
Synergistic/anti-tumorresponsesat three different university centers using 3 different animal models in 3 different solid tumors have led to new collaborations:
-
An AIM grant experiment at the University of Nebraska, in a pancreatic cancer transgenic mouse model, combining Ampligen with an anti-PD-L1 drug shows a significant synergistic increase in median survival over control (p=0.029)
(unpublished data Hollingsworth, et al.)
-
At the University of Pittsburgh, in a mouse model of colorectal carcinoma, the combination of Ampligen plus anti-PD-1 showed a median survival increase of greater than 250% compared to anti-PD-1 alone (unpublished data Kalinski, et al.)
-
In an AIM-funded experiment at Augusta University, Ampligen synergistically induced a 300% increase in anti-tumor activity, when compared with anti-PD-L1 alone in a mouse melanoma model (unpublished data AIM ImmunoTech)
Universal synergy at two levels: (1) the spectrum of solid tumors and
(2) the spectrum of anti-PD-1 and anti-PD-L1 therapies
Ongoing Clinical Trial Objective: Prove Ampligen Converts 'Cold' Tumors Into 'Hot' Tumors that will be Responsive to Checkpoint Inhibitors
-
Increase Intratumoral Effector T (Teff) cells
-
Decrease Intratumoral Regulatory T (Treg) cells
-
Goal is to unleash the cellular immune response to attack and destroy cancer cells and increase survival (Muthuswamy, et al. 2012)
-
Ampligen is the only TLR3 agonist (immune adjuvant that potently induces innate immune response) to promote selective attraction of CTLs (Teff) with concomitant increase in Teff/Treg ratio in the tumor microenvironment (Theodoraki, et al. 2018)
-
Generally well-tolerated safety profile
Six Ampligen Immuno-Oncology Clinical Trials Initiated / Ongoing in the U.S.
-
Advanced Recurrent Ovarian Cancer - Phase 1 / 2 study of intraperitoneal chemo- immunotherapy in advanced recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase 1 portion establishes intraperitoneal safety. Awaiting publication of Phase I results. https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02432378
-
Advanced Recurrent Ovarian Cancer - A follow-up Phase 2 study of advanced recurrent ovarian cancer using cisplatin, pembrolizumab, plus Ampligen; up to 45 patients to be enrolled; enrollment has commenced, and the numerous patients have commenced treatment. https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03734692
-
Stage 4 Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer - Phase 2 study of metastatic triple- negative breast cancer using chemokine modulation therapy, including Ampligen and pembrolizumab. All patients have been treated or are in treatment. https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03599453
Six Ampligen Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Initiated / Ongoing in the U.S.
-
Stage 4 Colorectal Cancer Metastatic to the Liver - Phase 2a study of Ampligen as component of chemokine modulatory regimen on colorectal cancer metastatic to liver; the majority of the 12 planned patients enrolled and treated. https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03403634
-
Early-StageProstate Cancer - Phase 2 study investigating the effectiveness and safety of aspirin and Ampligen with or without interferon-alpha 2b (Intron A) compared to no drug treatments in a randomized three-arm study of patients with prostate cancer before undergoing radical prostatectomy. Patient enrollment has been initiated in this study designed for up to 45 patients. https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03899987
-
Early-StageTriple Negative Breast Cancer - Phase 1 study of chemokine modulation plus neoadjuvant chemotherapy in patients with early-stagetriple negative breast cancer has received FDA authorization; the objective of this study is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of a combination of Ampligen, celecoxib with or without Intron A, when given along with chemotherapy; the goal of this approach is to increase survival. This study is recruiting patients designed for up to 24 patients. https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04081389
Major Grant Awards
-
National Cancer Institute's award of $14.5 million to Roswell Park to study Ampligen as part of five Roswell park-led chemokine modulation clinical trials in melanoma, colorectal and ovarian cancers
-
U.S. Department of Defense-funded Clinical Trial in Brain-Metastatic Breast Cancer -Studies to be Initiated in 2020
-
-
Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and Moffitt Cancer Center have received "Breakthrough Awards" from the U.S. Department of Defense totaling approximately $15 million
-
Phase 2 clinical trials to study Ampligen as a potential synergistic agent in combination with several other immunotherapies, including pembrolizumab and Intron A in the treatment of brain metastatic breast cancer
Expanded Access Program (EAP) with Ampligen as Standalone Treatment in Pancreatic Cancer (Completed Except for Final Report)
-
Location: Erasmus University, The Netherlands conducted by Professor Casper van Eijck
-
Eligibility: Adults with metastatic or locally advanced pancreatic carcinoma following FOLFIRINOX and adults post-Whipple procedure
-
Systemic Immune-Inflammation Index and restaging scans/x-rays were performed every 6 weeks
-
Initially approved for extremely advanced cases, now approved for all pancreatic cancer, regardless of stage
-
Drug is generally well tolerated; subjects report improved quality of life and publication of data from first two years is expected in 2020, however delays are possible because of the pandemic.
Alferon N Injection (interferon alfa-n3)
-
Approved in the U.S. for the treatment of refractory or recurrent external genital warts in patients ages 18 or older
-
Reimbursement approved by major insurers for all refractory patients
-
Incidence of neutralizing antibodies induced against Alferon is very low (<0.2%) compared to recombinant interferons (12-40%) (p<0.001) (Strayer, et al. 2012)
-
Global market is open, as there is no natural interferon competitor worldwide
-
Approved in Argentina for the treatment of patients refractory to or intolerant to recombinant interferon alpha
-
Funding now available to commence modernization of manufacturing process to potentially obtain FDA manufacturing approval of a low cost, higher volume process
Alferon N Injection Development Pipeline
|
|
|
|
|
Phase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disease / Indication
|
Pre-
|
|
|
|
|
Approved
|
clinical
|
I
|
|
II
|
III
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Genital HPV
|
✓
|
✓
|
|
✓
|
✓
|
US and
|
(condylomata acuminata)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Argentina
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refractory to Recombinant IFN
|
✓
|
✓
|
|
✓
|
✓
|
Argentina
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intolerant to Recombinant IFN
|
✓
|
✓
|
|
✓
|
✓
|
Argentina
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MERS*
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Influenza A (H7N9) Virus
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Orphan Drug Indication in EU
IP Protection and Growing Patent Estate
-
48 patents worldwide with 11 additional pending patent applications underway
-
FDA granted Ampligen "orphan drug status" for CFS, HIV/AIDS, renal cell carcinoma and malignant melanoma
-
-
Grants protection against potential subsequent approval of other versions of the drug for these uses for a period of 7 years following FDA approval of Ampligen® for each of these designated uses
-
The first NDA approval for Ampligen® as a new chemical entity will qualify for 4-5 years of non-patent exclusivity, during which time abbreviated new drug applications seeking approval to market generic versions of the drug cannot be submitted to the FDA
-
Additional patent applications underway related to manufacturing processes
-
Thomas K. Equels, M.S., J.D. / Chief Executive Officer - Equels was named Chief Executive Officer in February 2016 and has served as President since August 2015. Equels' successful legal career included extensive experience in the pharma sector. He has over the years served as a court-appointed receiver turning around businesses in a number of different fields. Equels received his J.D. with high honors from Florida State University. He is also a summa cum laude graduate (Bachelor of Science) of Troy University and obtained his Master of Science Degree in Management from Troy. Equels is also a highly decorated combat aviator, twice awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, awarded the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star and 15 Air Medals, including three for extraordinary valor. In 2012 he was knighted by Pope Benedict as a knight of the Papal States.
-
Peter W. Rodino III, J.D. / Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director for Governmental Relations, General Counsel, Secretary
- Rodino was named Executive Director for Governmental Relations and General Counsel in October 2016 and Secretary of the Company in November 2016.
-
Ellen Lintal / Chief Financial Officer - Lintal joined AIM ImmunoTech in September 2018 as SVP of Finance and Control after a long and successful accounting career, including tier-one public companies and nearly a decade with a major non-profit, where she rose to the position of CFO on September 16, 2019.
-
David R. Strayer, M.D. / Chief Scientific & Medical Officer - Dr. Strayer was appointed Chief Scientific Officer in February 2016 and has served as our Medical Director since 1986. Dr. Strayer, based upon this experience, is the foremost medical expert on Ampligen in the world.
Cap Table (As of 3/31/20)
|
|
# of Shares
|
Common Equivalent
|
% of Fully Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding shares of common stock
|
384,672
|
384,672
|
1.4%
|
owned by Officers and Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Shares Outstanding (including
|
27,626,077
|
27,626,077
|
97.1%
|
Officers and Directors)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Series B Convertible Preferred
|
17
|
87,386
|
0.3%
|
(converts 5,000:1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Warrants
|
296,454
|
296,454
|
1.1%
|
|
|
|
|
Stock Options owned by Officers, Directors,
|
43,472
|
43,472
|
0.2%
|
and Employees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
28,053,389
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
Solid balance sheet with $31.3M cash and $35.1M of shareholders' equity
|
•
|
Ticker:
|
AIM
|
•
|
Exchange:
|
NYSE American
|
•
|
Share Price (07/31/20)
|
$2.92
|
•
|
Shares Outstanding (06/12/20)
|
32.62 M
|
•
|
Market Cap (07/31/20)*
|
$95.25
|
M
|
• Cash and Cash Equivalents (03/31/20):
|
$31.3
|
M
|
• Security Ownership of Management (03/31/20):
|
1.4%
* Market Cap calculated using shares outstanding from 6/12/20 and Share Price from 7/31/20
Supplemental Data:
|
Immunological Activity
|
Reference(s)*
|
Only TLR3 agonist to promote selective attraction of CTLs (Teff) with concomitant
|
Theodoraki, et al. (2018)
|
increase in Teff/Treg ratio in the TME
|
|
Ampligen induces desirable chemokines in the TME, while other TLR3 agonists, such as
|
Theodoraki, et al. (2017)
|
poly IC, by activating helicases, induce tumor-promoting signals
|
|
|
|
Phase I/II colorectal cancer trial of Ampligen plus rIFNα-2b and celecoxib showed increase
|
Kalinski, et al. (2016)
|
ratio of CXCL10 (CTL-attractant) to CCL22 (Treg-attractant) and increase ratio of CTL/Treg
|
|
markers
|
|
Induces epitope spreading and cross-reactive IgA antibody formation in humans
|
Overton, et al. (2014)
|
|
|
dsRNA/Ampligen increased activity (synergistically) of anti-PD1/PD-L1 drugs
|
Nagato, et al. (2014);
|
|
Celis Unpub Data
|
↑ Teff-attracting chemokine (CXCL10) in the tumor microenvironment (TME)
|
Muthuswamy, et al. (2012); Kalinski
|
|
Unpub. Data
* Full reference citations available upon request
|
|
Immunological Activity
|
Reference(s)*
|
|
|
Induces dendritic cell maturation: Enhances bioactivity of cancer immunotherapy
|
Nicodemus, et al. (2010)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Promotes optimal dendritic cell maturation and Th1-type responses of healthy donors
|
Navabi, et al. (2009)
|
|
|
and cancer patients in vivo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Induces epitope spreading and cross-protective immunity in mice
|
Ichinohe, et al. (2007)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increases Delayed Type Hypersensitivity (DTH) response in HIV disease
|
Thompson, et al. (1996)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increases LAK cytotoxicity
|
Hubbell, et al. (1992b)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increases antitumor immune mechanisms and survival in animal models of renal cell
|
Hubbell, et al. (1992a); Hubbell, et al.
|
|
|
carcinoma and melanoma
|
(1990)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Induction of macrophage tumoricidal activity
|
Pinto, et al. (1988)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increases Natural Killer (NK) cell activity
|
Zarling, et al. (1980)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Full reference citations available upon request
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Activity
|
References
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ampligen increases exercise performance in ME/CFS in Phase III, placebo-controlled trial
|
Strayer, et al. (2012)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Review of Ampligen clinical activity in ME/CFS
|
Mitchell (2016)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Low NK cell activity in ME/CFS increased by Ampligen (in vitro)
|
Strayer, et al. (2015)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Antiviral activity of Ampligen in MERS/SARS
|
Strayer, et al. (2014)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Protection against Venezuelan and Western Equine Encephalitis Virus (in vivo, mouse)
|
Pinto, et al. (1988);
|
|
|
|
Julander, et al. (2009)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increased survival in Ebola virus disease (in vivo, mouse)
|
Strayer, et al. (2015)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cytokine signature associated with ME/CFS medical disorder
|
Montoya, et al. (2017)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leveraging prior knowledge of endocrine immune regulation in ME/CFS medical
|
Morris, et al. (2019)
|
|
|
disorder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Blood-based diagnostic for ME/CFS medical disorder
|
Esfandyarpour, et al. (2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recombinant and Natural Human Interferons: Analysis of the Incidence and Clinical
|
Strayer, et al. (2012)
|
|
|
Impact of Neutralizing Antibodies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
AIM ImmunoTech Inc. published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 14:31:07 UTC
|
|