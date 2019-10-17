AIME Fuse 2019 National Conference Brings More Than 2000 Independent Mortgage Brokers Together to Celebrate Their Success in the Industry

—Independent mortgage brokers now account for 16% of mortgage lending—

AIME, the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts, a non-profit, national trade membership association created exclusively for independent mortgage brokers, today announced an overwhelmingly positive outcome for their two-day annual Fuse National Conference. With more than two thousand mortgage brokers in attendance at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, NV on October 11-12, the event was a huge success focusing on the message that Brokers Are Better. From listening to a robust lineup of award-winning speakers, VIP access to keynotes and the ability to network with peers and industry thought leaders, attendees were given a variety of tools that they could take home to further grow their businesses.

Chairman of AIME Anthony Casa addressed each member in attendance with insightful information about what his organization is doing for the remainder of the year, as well as through 2020 that will benefit each and every one of them. This included the expanded efforts to support lobbying and compliance issues on behalf of its membership, as well as plans to grow advanced training and education programs as the association continues to create a path that showcases a more favorable business landscape for independent mortgage brokers everywhere.

“Our mission at AIME is to unite the community of independent mortgage brokers nationwide through exclusive resources and opportunities – including events such as AIME Fuse,” said Anthony Casa, Chairman of AIME. “With our second annual Fuse National Conference under our belts, we continue to celebrate and enhance the value of mortgage brokers and strive for market share beyond 50%. The new initiatives that we have in place, including efforts to support lobbying and compliance, as well as advanced trainings, will help create a positive position for mortgage brokers everywhere, highlighting them as the best option for consumers.”

There were several announcements made during the national conference, United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) and Home Point Financial both shared vital tools that would benefit their relationships with the consumer.

Mat Ishbia, President and CEO of UWM, announced the upcoming launch of its new Brand 360 platform on October 23rd. Brand 360 is an all-inclusive marketing portal that will provide mortgage brokers in UWM’s network with a slew of tools to support their marketing efforts and client communication needs. Brokers will be able to create customized marketing materials, select and schedule social media posts, automate communication with past and current clients, and use built-in analytics to measure the effectiveness of their marketing.

Phil Shoemaker, Chief Business Officer of Home Point Financial, provided a positive outlook on mortgage broker market share, as well as insight into the expansion of their Customer For Life program starting in the fourth quarter of this year. First is an industry-leading recapture performance scorecard for all approved broker partners of Home Point Financial. This will provide key data in regard to a broker’s performance up to the last five years, including loans that were captured or recaptured, loans that were originated and even loans that were missed opportunities. Home Point Financial will also be providing a strategy and structure to all broker partners when it comes to integrating them into the frequent interactions that they have with the consumer, something they are uniquely positioned to do as they keep over 95% of their loans for in-house servicing.

In addition, AIME Fuse 2019 also had two keynote speakers that provided expert insight on being an entrepreneur and the power of brand building. These presenters were Gary Vaynerchuk, serial entrepreneur and CEO of VaynerMedia, and Ryan Serhant, real estate broker and star of Million Dollar Listing, New York.

To see what else AIME is hosting for the remainder of the year and through 2020, visit www.aimegroup.com/events.

About Association of Independent Mortgage Experts

The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME) is a non-profit, national trade membership association created exclusively for independent mortgage brokers. With over 40,000 members, AIME is committed to establishing a community of independent mortgage experts by creating an association that empowers them with unparalleled technology, continued education and networking support necessary to successfully advise consumers nationwide with their residential mortgage needs. AIME plans to operate with a growth-focused strategy, providing tools and resources to propel the wholesale channel beyond a 25% share of the mortgage market by 2020.

For additional information regarding the benefits associated with an AIME membership, as well as wholesale-focused lenders and vendors interested in sponsoring AIME, visit www.AIMEGroup.com.

