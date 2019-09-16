AIN and AHF Align to Improve HIV Prevention and HIV/AIDS Medical Care in Dallas and North Texas

New affiliation between AIN and AHF seeks to improve delivery of HIV prevention and lifesaving HIV/AIDS care and services to vulnerable, low-income, multicultural populations in the greater Dallas region

AIN (AIDS Interfaith Network d.b.a. Access and Information Network) a longtime and well-respected AIDS service organization serving low-income individuals in high levels of need in Dallas and North Texas for more than 30 years, is expanding its capacity to provide an array of critical services to those affected by HIV/AIDS by affiliating with AHF (AIDS Healthcare Foundation). Both organizations serve HIV-positive clients with a wide variety of services, as well as providing free HIV and STD prevention services, at no cost to the recipients.

Each year, AIN staff and volunteers provide services to almost 2,000 people living with HIV. AIN’s services include: the Daire wellness center, the meals program, medical transportation, medical and non-medical case management, Spanish language services, outreach, HIV and STI prevention, and linkage to care. Almost half of AIN’s diagnosed clients are over 50 years of age and have been living with HIV for over 20 years.

AHF is a global organization that now provides cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to more than 1.2 million people in 43 countries. It is also the largest community-based provider of HIV/AIDS medical care in the United States.

“AIN and AHF each have long and respected histories of service as well as very similar philosophies, purposes, and missions. Taking stock of our respective goals and the community’s needs, we decided we could best serve our clients and communities by entering into a formal affiliation,” said Steven Pace, AIN’s Chief Executive Officer. “We found mutual alignment with many aspects of both organizations, and our programs compliment those of AHF. The affiliation strengthens both organizations as we continue to serve people living with HIV/AIDS and work toward the goal of ending HIV.”

“This new partnership with AHF will enhance our clients' experiences, including the addition of medical services, while allowing us to maintain our brand and our successful service delivery model. AIN will retain its autonomy and its focus on serving vulnerable populations that have high levels of need, including men, women, children and youth living with, or are susceptible to, HIV while continuing to expand services to address other health disparities our clients may face.”

“Both AHF and AIN share a common mission to stop the spread of HIV and improve the lives of all people living with HIV/AIDS and we believe this relationship will be mutually beneficial for our clients, patients and our organizations,” said Bret Camp, Texas Regional Director for AHF. “Each organization has a rich history of providing such crucial services: AIN was founded over 30 years ago as the AIDS Interfaith Network to provide HIV/AIDS and related-services specifically to and for underserved, low-income, multicultural communities. AHF started in 1987, a time when the AIDS epidemic was claiming the lives of thousands of men and women across the country and drugs to control the virus were few, new and experimental. This new partnership allows both organizations to continue to leverage our respective strengths to better serve the needs of men, women and children living with HIV/AIDS throughout the greater Dallas and North Texas area.”

Through the agreement, AIN will keep its identity, staff, programs, and grants. Immediate access to AHF’s nearby medical and pharmacy services will allow AIN to essentially become a one-stop shop for care and services. AIN’s main location is at 2600 N. Stemmons Freeway Suite 151, Dallas, TX 75207, AHF has services at 3920 Cedar Springs Road (HIV testing, AHF Pharmacy & AHF Wellness Center) and 7777 Forest Lane, 75230 in Dallas (AHF Healthcare Center, AHF Pharmacy and AHF Wellness Center), as well as locations in Ft. Worth and Houston.

HIV/AIDS in greater Dallas

Dallas County has the highest HIV infection rate in the State of Texas and the fourth highest rate in the country. According to Dallas County Health and Human Services, in 2017 an estimated 18,073 persons were living with HIV in Dallas County – an almost 6% increase over 2016. More than 60% of new HIV diagnoses were in those under 35 years of age. Case rates remain disproportionately higher in African Americans.

Through its direct service programs, AIN serves the most vulnerable in the Dallas community: almost 2,000 men, women, children and youth who are diagnosed with HIV. Of these clients, 62% are African American, 19% Hispanic, and 19% Caucasian and other ethnicities; over 27% are women, and over 10% are children and youth. More than 95% of our diagnosed clients have incomes of less than $11,000 a year.

"AHF recognizes the critical importance of supporting patients and clients with local grassroots community-based services that are crucial to ensuring better health care outcomes, and nowhere is this more evident than in supporting individuals living with HIV/AIDS, particularly lower-income and multicultural communities, including women and children and youth who have been disproportionately affected by this epidemic,” said Michael Weinstein, President of AIDS Healthcare Foundation.”

About AIN

AIN (AIDS Interfaith Network d.b.a. Access and Information Network) is a multicultural, 501 (c) 3, nonprofit organization providing services for individuals with chronic health conditions and prevention programs for at-risk communities. Through our mission, AIN works to prevent the spread of HIV and serves persons living with HIV/AIDS and other vulnerable populations. AIN has been serving low-income individuals in high levels of need for more than 30 years in Dallas and North Texas. For more information please visit our website at www.AINdallas.org, or find us on Facebook www.facebook.com/AINdallas or follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @AIN_dallas

About AHF

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is the largest non-profit HIV/AIDS healthcare provider in the USA. AHF currently provides medical care and/or services to more than 1.2 million individuals in 43 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, Eastern Europe, and Asia. Additional information is available at www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter & Instagram: @AIDSHealthcare

