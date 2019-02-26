AIRIA Development Company : Announces Its Newest Community

AIRIA Development Company announced today the development of ARTAVIA
(arr-tah-VEE-a), a 2,200-acre master-planned community in the Montgomery
County / Conroe area. ARTAVIA is located north of the Grand Parkway,
midway between I-45 and US 59, and south of SH 242. Homes in Phase I are
expected to range in price from the $280,000s to the $500,000s. The
development will bring approximately 5,200 homes to the area, and plans
currently include over 120 acres of mixed-use, commercial and retail
properties. The build out value is estimated to be $2.4 billion.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226006035/en/
Site plan for ARTAVIA Phase I. (Graphic: Business Wire)
“One of the first things you will notice about ARTAVIA is the
intentional addition of color to the land’s natural beauty,” said Travis
Stone, President of AIRIA Development Company. “The artful design of
nature in this heavily wooded area inspired us to create a community
that would encourage residents to live colorfully by connecting with the
outdoors, bonding with neighbors and forming lasting memories.”
At the heart of ARTAVIA will be a 13-acre community complex overlooking
a five-acre lake with paddle boats and a kayak launch area. The complex
is being developed to include a contemporary-style clubhouse featuring a
24-hr fitness center, café, and gathering spaces. Surrounding it are
intended to be thoughtfully designed areas promoting imaginative play,
outdoor living and an active lifestyle. Among those are a meditation
rain garden, splash pad, nature exploration area, event lawn, playground
and an interconnected forested trail system. Regularly scheduled events,
classes and activities will be facilitated by a community lifestyle
manager.
ARTAVIA is the second community for AIRIA Development, the company
behind Aliana, the highly successful master-planned community in
Richmond, TX. Aliana has been ranked one of the top five best-selling
communities in Houston for the last six years. In 2018, Aliana was
placed in the top 30 in the nation with RCLCo and John Burns, two
prestigious community standings reporting agencies. Known for promoting
a sense of community where residents can live, work and play, AIRIA
Development will bring its same high-level of expertise and passion to
ARTAVIA.
“The timing is ideal for the opening of ARTAVIA,” said Lawrence Dean,
Regional Director of Metrostudy’s Houston market. “Its location will be
even more convenient and accessible, with major infrastructure
improvements on SH 242 currently underway. The price points are in the
sweet spot of the Houston market as Conroe/Montgomery County is one of
the fastest growing areas in the nation, with a 29 percent growth rate
year over year.”
Students living in ARTAVIA will attend the highly sought-after Conroe
Independent School District, considered to be a destination district
with significant growth. The community is currently planned to
accommodate future Conroe ISD expansion, which is estimated to grow to
76,000 students by 2028.
Construction on model homes will begin in early 2019 with expected
completion by the summer. Builders will be announced soon. For more
information and updates, visit artaviatx.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226006035/en/