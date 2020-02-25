AIS Healthcare Acquires Ophthalmology Compounding Pharmacy Hunt Valley PharmaLAB

The acquisition marks AIS Healthcare’s expansion into ophthalmology and a continuation of its commitment to providing patient-specific medication of the highest quality

AIS Healthcare has announced the acquisition of Hunt Valley PharmaLAB (“Hunt Valley”), a 503A compounding pharmacy focused on ophthalmology medications. Already the leading targeted drug delivery (TDD) and infusion care provider, AIS Healthcare will now be able to provide high-quality, custom ophthalmology prescriptions to patients across the country.

“As the nation’s leading 503A compounding pharmacy, AIS Healthcare is proud to have set new quality standards for patient-specific prescriptions,” said Simon Castellanos, Chief Executive Officer of AIS Healthcare. “With Hunt Valley, we’re gaining a team that has been a leader in ophthalmology care and shares our commitment to quality and patient safety. We’re excited to expand into this new care area and be able to support ophthalmology patients and empower providers.”

Hunt Valley provides patient-specific medications for patients undergoing eye surgery or suffering from chronic and complex conditions, such as dry eye. Based in Hunt Valley, MD, the pharmacy currently serves more than 6,700 patients in 15 states. Using Hunt Valley’s existing pharmacy and the new state-of-the-art facility in Dallas, Texas, AIS Healthcare will produce ophthalmic medications for an expanded number of patients.

In its new ophthalmology operations, AIS Healthcare will continue to exceed requirements and expectations for quality and sterility. From compliance procedures that go above and beyond industry standards to finding new ways to put quality at the forefront throughout the compounding process, AIS Healthcare will keep doing more to put patient safety first.

“We are excited to join AIS Healthcare to expand our U.S. reach and serve additional patients with critical, time-sensitive ophthalmic medications,” said Tim Askew, President of Hunt Valley. “We have been impressed with AIS Healthcare’s operations and relentless focus on quality leadership, as exemplified by the use of terminal sterilization. This has a direct impact on patient safety and compliance, and we are excited to work with the AIS Healthcare team.”

