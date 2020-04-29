Log in
AIS Healthcare : Goes Above and Beyond to Supply Needed Medication for COVID-19 Ventilator Patients

04/29/2020 | 12:18pm EDT

AIS Healthcare is leveraging its industry-leading 503A compounding facilities to help address a national medication shortage while continuing to provide existing patients with medications of the highest quality and sterility.

As part of our commitment to doing what’s right—not just what’s expected—in response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), AIS Healthcare is working with hospital systems across the country to produce in-demand medications for ventilator patients. AIS Healthcare has provided fentanyl to hospitals in Georgia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

“We want to help and we are thrilled that we could help the healthcare community,” said Blaine Forshage, Chief Commercial Officer of AIS Healthcare.

A national medication shortage for ventilator patients

Ventilators have become life-saving tools in the fight against COVID-19. However, the use of ventilators requires certain opioid medications, including fentanyl, morphine and hydromorphone, that have long been on the drug shortage list. The growing number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators has exhausted the supply of these medications at many hospitals and traditional suppliers are unable to meet current needs.

Proactively supporting patients and providers during a critical time

AIS Healthcare’s state-of-the-art facilities are fully equipped to compound these specialty medications for ventilator patients with COVID-19. We’re proactively engaging with regulators and hospitals to be able to leverage our capabilities to produce needed medications and get them to where they’re needed most.

For example, when Chief Executive Officer Simon Castellanos learned that Phoebe Putney Health System in Georgia needed fentanyl for its ventilator patients, he quickly took action. The AIS Healthcare team, spearheaded by Jonathan Hamer, Director of Pharmacy and Pharmacist in Charge for the Dallas pharmacy, worked over the weekend to deliver critically needed drugs to the hospital system.

“We’re committed to doing what’s right, not just what’s expected—and producing these medications is what’s right,” said Castellanos. “We’re able to safely and efficiently produce in-demand medications, and we will keep working with hospital partners to use our capabilities to fight this pandemic.”

In addition to addressing the COVID-19 shortages, AIS Healthcare continues to produce high-quality, patient-specific prescriptions for more than 30,000 targeted drug delivery patients and provide comprehensive care services to help them thrive.

About AIS Healthcare

Advancing quality. Improving lives.

As the leading provider of targeted drug delivery (TDD), infusion care and ophthalmology solutions, AIS Healthcare is committed to doing more of what matters. From pharmacies that put patient safety first to comprehensive services that enhance the entire care experience, we go beyond the expected in everything we do.

Learn more at aiscaregroup.com


© Business Wire 2020
