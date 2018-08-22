Log in
AISC American Institute of Steel Construction : Innovation Champion Ron Klemencic Featured in Latest Steel Profiles Podcast

08/22/2018 | 08:22pm CEST

August 22, 2018

(Chicago, IL) - 'Insatiable appetite to learn coupled with the fear of failure,' says Ron Klemencic, PE, SE, chairman and CEO of Magnusson Klemencic Associates (MKA), on his motivation to innovate. Klemencic is interviewed in the latest episode of AISC's Steel Profiles podcast series at www.aisc.org/podcasts. Tune in to hear his fascinating hour-long conversation with Margaret A. Matthew, PE, AISC senior engineer and host of Steel Profiles. He gives an inside look at this life and career including his innovative ideas on tall building design, the revolutionary new SpeedCore composite structural steel framing system, his crusade to give back to the industry and even the scoop on his fear of heights.

Klemencic has led the development of the SpeedCore system, aiming to replace the reinforced concrete core in steel office-tower construction. The system is expected to take 40% less time to build than a steel frame with a reinforced concrete core. A decade ago, Kle­mencic championed Pankow-funded lateral load tests that resulted in design guidelines for the system's core walls, consisting of stacked modules of cross-tied steel plates field-filled with rebar-less concrete. The system's radical core is engineered using an earlier paradigm shift in global practice, also triggered by Klemencic, called tall-building performance-based seismic design (PBSD), a sophisticated methodology that results in safer, better-performing and more cost-effective high-rises in earthquake zones.

To learn more about the revolutionary SpeedCore system, visit www.aisc.org/speedcore.

AISC's Steel Profiles series provides an enlightening and entertaining look at the personalities behind the technical information used in structural steel design and construction. You can play or download all 28 episodes at www.aisc.org/podcasts or on iTunes. In iTunes, simply search for 'Steel Profiles' to access all of the episodes. You can also subscribe to the series for free, and each new episode will automatically be downloaded for you.

Disclaimer

AISC - American Institute of Steel Construction published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 18:21:07 UTC
