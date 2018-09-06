AISC American Institute of Steel Construction : Winners Announced in 2018 Steel Design Student Competition

September 6, 2018

(Chicago, IL) - Sixteen exceptional student design projects have been recognized as winners in the 19th annual Steel Design Student Competition for the 2017-2018 academic year. Administered by the Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture (ACSA) and sponsored by the American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC), the competition encourages architecture students from across North America to explore the many functional and aesthetic uses for steel in design and construction. A total of $14,000 in cash prizes was awarded to the winning students and their faculty sponsors.

More than 900 students and faculty participated in this year's competition, and over 300 entries were submitted. High-resolution images of the winning projects and more information about the competition can be found here.

Students participated in one of two categories. The affordable housing category challenged students to design affordable multi-family housing in an urban context. In the open category, students were given the flexibility to select a site and building program.

The winners in each category are:

Category I - Affordable Housing

First Place: Balloonité

Students: Austin Vandepoll and Nathalie Altamirano

Faculty Sponsor: Marc Anthony Manack

School: University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Second Place: The Beta CommuneStudent: Cera Yeo

Faculty Sponsors: Christopher Falliers and Antje K. Steinmuller

School: California College of the Arts

Third Place: Pressing Matters of AffordabilityStudents: Arturo Lujan, Pedro Pinera-Rodriguez and Ryan Smith

Faculty Sponsors: Peter L. Wong and Christopher Jarrett

School: University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Honorable Mention: Affordable HousingStudents: Alnaim Ahmad and Anas Mahjoob

Faculty Sponsor: Osman Attmann

School: University of Colorado Denver

Honorable Mention: MarginStudent: Kengo Kawagashira

Faculty Sponsor: Ahmed K. Ali

School: Texas A&M University

Honorable Mention: Interstitial FabricStudents: Stephanie Kortman, Kirk Paisley and Alin Codreanu

Faculty Sponsor: Scott Gerald Shall

School: Lawrence Technological University

Honorable Mention: The VoidStudent: Adan Ramos

Faculty Sponsor: Peter Noonan

School: University of Maryland

Honorable Mention: 118 Main Street Revival

Student: Shane Powers

Faculty Sponsor: Heinrich Schnoedt

School: Virginia Tech

Category II - Open

First Place: UprootStudent: Tatiana Estrina

Faculty Sponsor: Vincent Hui

School: Ryerson University

Second Place: ContagionStudent: Tyler Armstrong

Faculty Sponsor: Margarida Yin

School: California Polytechnic State University

Third Place: Exocarpic InterceptorStudents: Stephen Breaux and Cutler Price

Faculty Sponsor: Thomas Fowler

School: California Polytechnic State University

Honorable Mention: The Sheath

Students: Ariel Adhidevara and Saul Serrano

Faculty Sponsor: Daniel Abbott

School: Diablo Valley College

Honorable Mention: The Silhouette: Kara Walker's Art MuseumStudents: Jesse Gomez and Hanshi Li

Faculty Sponsor: Duane McLemore

School: Woodbury University

Honorable Mention: Storing MemoriesStudent: John Harlan

Faculty Sponsor: Erik M. Hemingway

School: University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Honorable Mention: The Coney Express

Students: Dana Cameron and Zhi Mankin

Faculty Sponsor: Thomas Fowler, IV

School: California Polytechnic State University

Honorable Mention: Dynamic Force on ContextStudent: Guanzhou Ji

Faculty Sponsor: Wyn Bielaska

School: University of Washington

The jurors for the affordable housing category were: Margaret Griffin, Griffin Enright Architects & Southern California Institute of Architecture; Hans C. Herrmann, Mississippi State University; and Joanna Zhang, ‎Skidmore Owings & Merrill. The jurors for the open category were: Diogo Burnay, Dalhousie University; Ming Hu, University of Maryland; Elizabeth Martin-Malikian, Kennesaw State University.