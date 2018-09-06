AISC American Institute of Steel Construction : Winners Announced in 2018 Steel Design Student Competition

September 6, 2018
(Chicago, IL) - Sixteen exceptional student design projects have been recognized as winners in the 19th annual Steel Design Student Competition for the 2017-2018 academic year. Administered by the Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture (ACSA) and sponsored by the American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC), the competition encourages architecture students from across North America to explore the many functional and aesthetic uses for steel in design and construction. A total of $14,000 in cash prizes was awarded to the winning students and their faculty sponsors.
More than 900 students and faculty participated in this year's competition, and over 300 entries were submitted. High-resolution images of the winning projects and more information about the competition can be found here.
Students participated in one of two categories. The affordable housing category challenged students to design affordable multi-family housing in an urban context. In the open category, students were given the flexibility to select a site and building program.
The winners in each category are:
Category I - Affordable Housing
First Place: Balloonité
Students: Austin Vandepoll and Nathalie Altamirano
Faculty Sponsor: Marc Anthony Manack
School: University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Second Place: The Beta CommuneStudent: Cera Yeo
Faculty Sponsors: Christopher Falliers and Antje K. Steinmuller
School: California College of the Arts
Third Place: Pressing Matters of AffordabilityStudents: Arturo Lujan, Pedro Pinera-Rodriguez and Ryan Smith
Faculty Sponsors: Peter L. Wong and Christopher Jarrett
School: University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Honorable Mention: Affordable HousingStudents: Alnaim Ahmad and Anas Mahjoob
Faculty Sponsor: Osman Attmann
School: University of Colorado Denver
Honorable Mention: MarginStudent: Kengo Kawagashira
Faculty Sponsor: Ahmed K. Ali
School: Texas A&M University
Honorable Mention: Interstitial FabricStudents: Stephanie Kortman, Kirk Paisley and Alin Codreanu
Faculty Sponsor: Scott Gerald Shall
School: Lawrence Technological University
Honorable Mention: The VoidStudent: Adan Ramos
Faculty Sponsor: Peter Noonan
School: University of Maryland
Honorable Mention: 118 Main Street Revival
Student: Shane Powers
Faculty Sponsor: Heinrich Schnoedt
School: Virginia Tech
Category II - Open
First Place: UprootStudent: Tatiana Estrina
Faculty Sponsor: Vincent Hui
School: Ryerson University
Second Place: ContagionStudent: Tyler Armstrong
Faculty Sponsor: Margarida Yin
School: California Polytechnic State University
Third Place: Exocarpic InterceptorStudents: Stephen Breaux and Cutler Price
Faculty Sponsor: Thomas Fowler
School: California Polytechnic State University
Honorable Mention: The Sheath
Students: Ariel Adhidevara and Saul Serrano
Faculty Sponsor: Daniel Abbott
School: Diablo Valley College
Honorable Mention: The Silhouette: Kara Walker's Art MuseumStudents: Jesse Gomez and Hanshi Li
Faculty Sponsor: Duane McLemore
School: Woodbury University
Honorable Mention: Storing MemoriesStudent: John Harlan
Faculty Sponsor: Erik M. Hemingway
School: University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
Honorable Mention: The Coney Express
Students: Dana Cameron and Zhi Mankin
Faculty Sponsor: Thomas Fowler, IV
School: California Polytechnic State University
Honorable Mention: Dynamic Force on ContextStudent: Guanzhou Ji
Faculty Sponsor: Wyn Bielaska
School: University of Washington
The jurors for the affordable housing category were: Margaret Griffin, Griffin Enright Architects & Southern California Institute of Architecture; Hans C. Herrmann, Mississippi State University; and Joanna Zhang, Skidmore Owings & Merrill. The jurors for the open category were: Diogo Burnay, Dalhousie University; Ming Hu, University of Maryland; Elizabeth Martin-Malikian, Kennesaw State University.