AISC Standard for Certification Programs (AISC 207) Available for Second Public Review

03/12/2020 | 10:58pm GMT

March 12, 2020

CHICAGO - AISC Standard for Certification Programs (AISC 207) is now available for a second public review. This document is an update to AISC 207-16 and adds requirements for hydraulic metal structures. It includes the entire draft standard dated March 5, 2020, with tracked revisions made since the first review.

The standard is currently available for download, along with the comment submission form, on the AISC website at aisc.org/publicreview. Copies are also available (for a $35 nominal charge) by contacting Rachel Jordan at 312.670.5411 or by e-mailing jordan@aisc.org. Please submit comments using the forms provided online by April 10, 2020 for consideration.

###

For more information contact:

Dani Friedland
Marketing Communications Strategist
312.670.5439
friedland@aisc.org

American Institute of Steel Construction

The American Institute of Steel Construction, headquartered in Chicago, is a non-partisan, not-for-profit technical institute and trade association established in 1921 to serve the structural steel design community and construction industry. AISC's mission is to make structural steel the material of choice by being the leader in structural steel-related technical and market-building activities, including: specification and code development, research, education, technical assistance, quality certification, standardization, market development, and advocacy. AISC has a long tradition of service to the steel construction industry of providing timely and reliable information.

130 E. Randolph St, Suite 2000
Chicago IL 60601
312.670.2401
www.aisc.org

