AISC Standard for Certification Programs (AISC 207) Available for Second Public Review

March 12, 2020

CHICAGO - AISC Standard for Certification Programs (AISC 207) is now available for a second public review. This document is an update to AISC 207-16 and adds requirements for hydraulic metal structures. It includes the entire draft standard dated March 5, 2020, with tracked revisions made since the first review.

The standard is currently available for download, along with the comment submission form, on the AISC website at aisc.org/publicreview. Copies are also available (for a $35 nominal charge) by contacting Rachel Jordan at 312.670.5411 or by e-mailing jordan@aisc.org. Please submit comments using the forms provided online by April 10, 2020 for consideration.