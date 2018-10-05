AISE International Association for Soaps Deterg : Invitation to A.I.S.E.'s Cleaning & Hygiene Forum 2018 on 5 December

The annual A.I.S.E. Cleaning & Hygiene Forum provides an opportunity to discuss industry's insights into consumer habits and digitalisation, in the overall context of a more effective on-pack information to consumers for a sustainable and safe use of products.
The 2018 Forum programme will focus on the current review of the Detergents Regulation and the REFIT on chemicals legislation (and CLP in particular).
An invitation is extended to all interested stakeholders, specifically including:
-
Representatives from EU institutions (European Commission, European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) and European Parliament)
-
Member States' competent and enforcement authorities
-
NGOs
-
Related industries and value-chain partners
-
A.I.S.E. members
-
Other interested parties (Poison Control Centres etc.)
Please join the discussion. Register your attendance today
and consult more details about the event.
