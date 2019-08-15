AIT Worldwide Logistics opens newest location in Mexico City

ITASCA, Ill., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIT Worldwide Logistics' ongoing global expansion continued today with the opening of a new location at Mexico City International Airport.

"We're eager to expand our reach and strengthen our service offerings with this newest location," said AIT President and CEO, Vaughn Moore. "Mexico City is major hub and a key city for our growing international network. This office will play a significant role in broadening our scope of solutions between Mexico and the United States, as well as Asia and Europe."

According to Moore, AIT-Mexico City will provide a complete array of logistics products, including transborder expertise, warehousing, customs brokerage and IMMEX services, with a focus on air freight, particularly in the automotive, food logistics, technology and life sciences sectors.

Placing AIT's fifth location in Mexico in the continent's most populous city, and at the country's biggest airport, was a strategic decision, according to AIT's Managing Director Mexico, Daniel Estrada.

"We've been looking forward to adding Mexico City to our network," he said. "It's a mecca for major business, with tremendous client diversity, access to our current customers and government agencies, and a location central to growers in the southern part of the country."

According to Estrada, increased access to farmers is a key differentiator for the food logistics market, as is the cold chain infrastructure already in place at Mexico City International Airport.

"We selected an on-site location at the airport because it gives us direct access to the cargo terminal, speeding up turnaround times and communication," he added.

The AIT-Mexico City opening comes on the heels of AIT-Mexico's recent election to the World Freight Alliance (WFA) board of directors. Founded in 2003, the WFA network of freight forwarding logistics companies from around the world offers global, cost effective freight solutions. Estrada will join AIT Executive Vice President, Greg Weigel, to present an overview of AIT-Mexico's scope and capabilities at the next WFA board meeting Oct. 21-24 in Budapest.

Located at Mexico City International Airport, AIT-Mexico City is AIT's fifth station in the country, along with locations in Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Monterrey and Tijuana:

AIT Worldwide Logistics

Francisco Sarabia #34B

Colonia Peñón de los Baños

15520 Ciudad de México, DF

Mexico

