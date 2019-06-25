Log in
AITC Awarded U.S. Army Contract for Medical Simulation and Training Support at NATO Allied Centre for Medical Excellence (ACME) HQ Facility

06/25/2019 | 10:36am EDT

Project will Enhance Headquarter Training Capabilities and Expand Physical Footprint to Replicate Battlefield Environments and Medical Evacuation Platforms for Medical Training

The U.S. Army Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), Joint Project Manager for Medical Modeling and Simulation (JPM MMS) has awarded Advanced IT Concepts (AITC) with a contract to support the relocation and outfitting of the ACME Training Facility at NATO Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) Special Operations Headquarters (NSHQ), Mons, Belgium.

AITC is a certified 8(a) small business systems integration and information technology (IT) firm that provides solutions and services, such as training and simulation support to the federal government and public sector markets. The ACME Training Facility will be enhancing their training capability by expanding their physical footprint and providing simulation that tightly replicates the different battlefield environments and medical evacuation platforms, in which medical training could be performed.

AITC will procure, install, integrate and operate the Medical Training Command and Control (MT-C2) system software, leveraged as Government Owned Training Software (GOTS), with Commercial off the Shelf (COTS) hardware, defined in the MT-C2 Technical Data Package (TDP) as designed for the Medical Simulation Training Centers (MSTCs).

AITC teamed with Design Interactive (DI) to provide an optional C130 medical simulator at the ACME Training Facility since DI specializes in building adaptive training systems and user interfaces. Additionally, DI and AITC have an existing partnership at the Transport Medical Training Laboratory (TMTL) in San Antonio, Texas, where they developed the helicopter medical simulation and AITC is operating and maintaining the training systems.

“AITC’s experience at TMTL and delivery of IT solutions, system support and training operations provides the experience and collaboration capabilities necessary to deliver an innovative and adaptable solution to facilitate an effective medical training operations environment for the NATO Allied Center for Medical Excellence,” says Gabe Ruiz, CEO and President of AITC. “We are pleased and humbled to have been selected by PEO STRI for this effort.”

“AITC will deliver a high level of infrastructure management, system test and implementation, logistics and instructor training support to enhance the ACME Training Facility at the NATO ACME Special Operations Headquarters, in Mons, Belgium,” says David Balleweg, AITC’s Director of Sales and Marketing.

About Advanced IT Concepts (AITC):

AITC is an 8a minority and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business founded by former military information technology (IT) professionals. AITC assists government and private sector customers through systems design, engineering, test, integration and implementation of innovative solutions that draw upon information technology solutions in network, security, training, collaboration, communications, logistics and infrastructure, as well as program and project management, deployment, operations and maintenance services. Visit www.aitcinc.com or contact Christa Santos at christa.santos@aitcinc.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2019
