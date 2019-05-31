Log in
AIVITA Biomedical : to Present at Oncology, Biotech and Aesthetics Conferences in June

05/31/2019 | 04:58pm EDT

IRVINE, Calif., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIVITA Biomedical Inc., a biotech company specializing in innovative stem cell applications, today announced that it will be presenting or exhibiting at the following conferences in June. Details are as follows:

AiVita Biomedical

2019 ASCO Annual Meeting
Poster Presentation
Abstract Title: Survival by stage and tumor measurability in metastatic melanoma patients treated with autologous dendritic cell-tumor cell vaccines (No. 2637, Board No. 281)
Session Category: Developmental Immunotherapy and Tumor Immunobiology
Session Date: Saturday June 1, 2019
Time: 8:00 AM11:00 AM
Location: McCormick Place, Chicago - Hall A

Bio International Convention
Corporate Presentation
Date: Monday June 3, 2019
Time: 2:15 PM
Location: Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia - Theater 4

Cosmetic Bootcamp Summer
Exhibiting Products
Date: June 20-23, 2019
Location: St. Regis Aspen, Colorado

ISSCR Annual Meeting 2019
Multiple Poster Presentations
Abstract Titles: Human stem cell-derived alpha 2-HS glycoprotein (fetuin) and its effect on skin aging (No. 635633); Stem cells-derived membrane bound factors for regenerative medicine (No. 635283); Autologous immunotherapy using cancer stem cells as antigenic source (No. 636244); Juxtracrine signals for in-vitro production of retinal organoids from human embryonic stem cells (No. 636272)
Date: June 26-29, 2019
Location: Los Angeles, California

About AIVITA Biomedical

AIVITA Biomedical is a privately held company engaged in the advancement of commercial and clinical-stage programs utilizing curative and regenerative medicines. Founded in 2016 by pioneers in the stem cell industry, AIVITA Biomedical utilizes its expertise in stem cell growth and directed, high-purity differentiation to enable safe, efficient and economical manufacturing systems which support its therapeutic pipeline and commercial line of skin care products. All proceeds support the treatment of women with ovarian cancer.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aivita-biomedical-to-present-at-oncology-biotech-and-aesthetics-conferences-in-june-300860049.html

SOURCE AIVITA Biomedical


© PRNewswire 2019
