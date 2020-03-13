AIkido Pharma Inc. : Announces Change in the Record Date and Anticipated Distribution Date for Dividend Distribution

NEW YORK, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) ("AIkido" or the "Company"), formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, today announced that the record date and distribution date have changed for the previously announced distribution to AIkido stockholders of 70,000 shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. ("Hoth") held by AIkido.

Each AIkido stockholder will be entitled to receive one (1) share of Hoth common stock for every seventy (70) shares of AIkido common stock held as of 5 p.m. Eastern Time on March 16, 2020, the new record date. The distribution date of the dividend distribution is anticipated to occur on or around April 30, 2020; however, this date is subject to change based upon the filing date of a registration statement by Hoth.

About AIkido

AIkido was initially formed in 1967 and is currently a biotechnology company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The Company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers and we are currently in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through strong partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and Wake Forest University. Our diverse pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). In addition, we are constantly seeking to grow our pipeline to treat unmet medical needs in oncology.

