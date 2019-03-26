AJC Conducted Interpretation Training Program for the Sustainable Tourism Management in UNESCO World Heritage Site Luang Prabang, Lao P.D.R.

The ASEAN-Japan Centre (AJC) conducted a "Follow-up Training Program on
Interpretation” from February 27 to March 1, 2019 in Luang Prabang, Lao
P.D.R, jointly with the Department of Information, Culture, and Tourism,
Luang Prabang Province and GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft fuer
Internationale Zusammenarbeit) *. This program was a
follow-up activity of the training program on interpretation in Japan,
which was conducted in November 2018, in Tokyo and Shizuoka, with the
participation of the site managers of national parks/natural heritage
sites and officers from national tourism and natural resources
management offices from eight ASEAN Member States.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326006039/en/
Technical visit to the Kuang Si Waterfall (Photo: Business Wire)
Interpretation is a communication skill to help visitors understand and
appreciate the value of tourism resources in the visited area. Better
understanding on its value will lead to the conservation of the tourism
resources and the sustainable tourism management. The AJC has been
organizing programs to disperse the needs of Interpretation at main
heritage sites in the ASEAN Member States, in order to achieve
sustainable tourism in the region by utilizing their valuable tourism
resources.
Ten participants from the ASEAN Member States who joined the training in
Japan last November further deepened their understanding on how to
utilize interpretive methods to improve the tourism services/management
of the heritage sites in their respective countries. The training
program included site visits to the UNESCO World Heritage city of Luang
Prabang, a seminar, and training workshops facilitated by a Japanese
expert.
About 50 local tourism stakeholders in Luang Prabang, including
provincial tourism officials, tour guides, tour companies, tourism
association and trainers from universities/technical colleges
participated in the seminar and workshop on interpretation. For most of
the participants, it was their first time to learn about interpretation,
and more than 90% of participants reported that they have gained new
knowledge and deepened understanding on interpretation. Many tour
operators who joined the workshop also reported that they would like to
improve their tourism products using interpretive methods. One tour
operator stated that “we will take advice from the expert and train our
tour guides to help them boost confidence and provide more rewarding
experience to visitors”.
The program included the site visits to Luang Prabang Heritage City Walk
and the Kuang Si Waterfall/National Park which are the major tourist
attractions of the city. The lecturer and the participants discussed the
techniques of the tourist guides using interpretive methods, and ways to
promote the responsible tourism activities together with local
communities.
At the end of the workshop, all participants joined the group discussion
to design eco-tour programs using the actual examples of the Luang
Prabang area, where they received concrete advices and coaching from the
Japanese expert to improve their skills in tour product designs.
ASEAN-Japan Centre
The ASEAN-Japan Centre is an intergovernmental organization established
by the ASEAN Member States and Japan in 1981. It has been promoting
exports from ASEAN to Japan while revitalizing investment, tourism as
well as people-to-people exchanges between the ASEAN Member States and
Japan.
URL: https://www.asean.or.jp/en/
* GIZ implements a project called “Luang Prabang - Handle
with Care” in Luang Prabang, Lao P.D.R.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326006039/en/