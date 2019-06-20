Log in
AJIT PAI ADDRESSES THE PALEY MEDIA COUNCIL

06/20/2019 | 08:38pm EDT

New York, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, NY, June 20, 2019 – The Paley Center for Media today welcomed FCC Chairman Ajit Pai for a discussion moderated by Theodore Rappaport, Founder and Director of NYU Wireless. Chairman Pai addressed everything from the state of 5G deployment to regulations and net neutrality. The discussion took place before a standing room only audience at the Paley Center’s New York location.

“It was an honor to welcome Chairman Pai to the Paley Center for the very first time,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO. “Today’s discussion is another prime example of how the Paley Center leads the conversation on issues not only facing media, but also technology, business, and society.”

The highlights from the discussion included the following from FCC Chairman Ajit Pai:

Net Neutrality: “Speeds are up 40%, 40%, year over year after we made that decision; more fiber was deployed in 2018 to homes and businesses than any year that they have been keeping records; network investment was up three billion dollars year over year following declines in 2015 and 2016; and most importantly as I mentioned, more and more people are able to access the internet for the first time.”

The Impact of 5G in Rural America: “The ability to use things like wireless sensors to create essentially an internet of things in health where people are able once they leave the hospital, to not have to go back or they don’t have to go to the hospital in the first place, because all their vital signs can be monitored remotely using these sensors that ping the network with very little amounts of data, that can be a game changer in rural America.”

Navigating Regulation:Right now virtually every communication service is regulated: the federal, the state, the local, and the tribal level. Every single level gets a bite of the regulatory apple so to speak, and I think we are quickly reaching the point where that is unsustainable.”

National Station Ownership: I think the immediate regulations we have should reflect the marketplace that we are in.”

The Paley Media Council is an invitation-only membership community for entertainment, media, and technology industry executives and provides an independent forum for top industry leaders to explore the evolving way in which we create, consume and connect through media and technology. Featuring candid conversations with the best minds in the industry, the Paley Center for Media offers events covering the full spectrum of media businesses.

For more information on this discussion and the Paley Media Council, please visit paleycenter.org.

Media Contact: Teresa Brady, The Paley Center for Media, tbrady@paleycenter.org, 212-621-6697

 

# # #

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with locations in New York and Los Angeles, leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms. Drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the leaders of the media community, the Paley Center examines the intersections between media and society. The general public can access the Paley Center’s permanent media collection which contains over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements, and participate in programs that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information, please visit paleycenter.org

Teresa Brady
The Paley Center for Media
2126216697
TBrady@paleycenter.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
