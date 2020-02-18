AK Medical : ANNOUNCEMENT PROFIT ALERT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AK MEDICAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

愛康醫療控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1789)

ANNOUNCEMENT

PROFIT ALERT

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company would like to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that based on the currently available preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "Unaudited Management Accounts"),

the Board expects to record a significant increase in revenue by over 50% for the year ended 31 December 2019 as compared to the revenue for the year ended 31 December 2018; and the Board expects to record a significant increase in profit attributable to equity shareholders by over 80% for the year ended 31 December 2019 as compared to the profit attributable to equity shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2018.

The increase in revenue for the year ended 31 December 2019 was primarily due to the strong demand of the China market led by further penetration of the performing of joint surgeries into more hospitals in the mainland China and the Group's brand advantage built by its leading technology and high quality products. Especially, as the technology and quality of the products produced by domestic Chinese companies continuously improved, the products of the Group acquired certain market share from products of foreign brands. Besides the reasons for the increase in revenue above, the increase in profit attributable to equity shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2019 was primarily due to the effect of economies of scale and by taking effective costs control measures.