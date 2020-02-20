AK Medical : PLACING OF EXISTING SHARES AND TOP-UP SUBSCRIPTION FOR NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE 0 02/20/2020 | 05:26pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The Company's Shares mentioned in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended. No public offer of the Company's Shares will be made by the Company, the Vendor or the Placing Agent in the United States. This announcement and the information contained herein are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. AK MEDICAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 愛康醫療控股有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 1789) PLACING OF EXISTING SHARES AND TOP-UP SUBSCRIPTION FOR NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE Placing Agent On 20 February 2020 (after trading hours), the Vendor and the Company entered into the Agreement with the Placing Agent, pursuant to which, the Placing Agent has agreed to act as agent for the Vendor (to the exclusion of all others) to place, on reasonable efforts, a total of 53,500,000 Placing Shares at a price of HK$15.0 per Share owned by the Vendor to no less than six independent placees. The Shares to be placed by the Placing Agent represent approximately 5.08% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement and approximately 4.84% of the Company's issued share capital as enlarged by the Subscription (assuming that there is no change in the issued share capital of the Company from the date of this announcement to the completion of the Subscription save for the issue of the Subscription Shares). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Vendor has conditionally agreed to subscribe for and the Company has conditionally agreed to allot and issue to the Vendor 53,500,000 Subscription Shares equivalent to the number of the Placing Shares, at the Subscription Price. - 1 - The net proceeds from the Subscription are estimated to be approximately HK$783.87 million, net of professional fees and out-of-pocket expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Subscription as general working capital of the Group, and, if any, future strategic investment. THE AGREEMENT Date 20 February 2020 (entered into after trading hours) Parties the Company; Ximalaya Limited, as the Vendor and owner of about 50.84% of the issued share capital of the Company; and Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., as the sole Placing Agent. Pursuant to the Agreement and subject to its terms and conditions, (i) the Vendor has agreed to place, and the Placing Agent has agreed to place on behalf of the Vendor on reasonable efforts, the Placing Shares to no less than six independent placees; and (ii) the Vendor has also agreed to subscribe, and the Company has agreed to allot and issue to the Vendor, the Subscription Shares. Details of the Placing and the Subscription are set out in further details below. PLACING UNDER THE AGREEMENT Vendor The Vendor is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability and is wholly owned by Rainbow Holdings Limited. Rainbow Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability and is wholly owned by Trident Trust Company (HK) Limited, which is the trustee of LZY Trust. Mr. Li is the settlor of LZY Trust and can control how Trident Trust Company (HK) Limited, as the trustee of LZY Trust, exercises its discretion over LZY Trust. As at the date of the Agreement, the Vendor beneficially owns 535,157,500 Shares, representing approximately 50.84% of the existing issued share capital of the Company. - 2 - Placing Agent Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. has agreed to act as the Placing Agent for the Vendor (to the exclusion of all others) to place, on reasonable efforts, a total of 53,500,000 Placing Shares at a price of HK$15.0 per Share owned by the Vendor to no less than six independent placees. To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Placing Agent and its ultimate beneficial owners are independent of, and not connected with, the Vendor, the Company and their respective associates and connected persons. Total Number of Placing Shares The total number of Placing Shares is 53,500,000 Shares, representing approximately 5.08% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement and approximately 4.84% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the Subscription (assuming that there is no change in the issued share capital of the Company from the date of this announcement to the completion of the Subscription save for the issue of the Subscription Shares). Placing Price The Placing Price of HK$15.0 represents: a discount of approximately 7.9% to the closing price of HK$16.28 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the Last Trading Date; a premium of approximately 3.4% to the average closing price of approximately HK$14.51 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last five (5) consecutive trading days prior to and including the Last Trading Date; and a premium of approximately 9.2% to the average closing price of approximately HK$13.73 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last ten (10) consecutive trading days prior to and including the Last Trading Date. The Placing Price of HK$15.0 per Share was arrived at after arm's length negotiations between the Company, the Vendor and the Placing Agent by reference to the market condition and the recent closing prices per Share. The Directors consider that the terms of the Placing are fair and reasonable based on the current market conditions and are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. The Vendor and the placees will each bear their own share of the stamp duty, Stock Exchange trading fee, Securities and Futures Commission transaction levy in connection with the Placing. The net Placing Price, after deducting all professional fees and other out-of-pocket expenses incurred by the Vendor, which are ultimately to be borne by the Company, is estimated at approximately HK$14.65 per Placing Share. - 3 - Rights of the Placing Shares The Placing Shares will be sold free from any liens, charges and encumbrances or third party rights or claims, and together with all rights attaching to them as at the relevant transaction date, and the Placing Shares rank pari passu in all respects with existing Shares. The Placees will receive all dividends and distributions declared, made or paid on and after the relevant transaction date. Placees None of the Vendor and the Company shall be involved in screening or selecting any of the Placees unless such involvement is strictly limited to due diligence enquiries by the Placing Agent regarding the independence of the Placees. The choice of Placees for the Placing Shares shall be determined solely by the Placing Agent, subject to the requirements of the Listing Rules and the Takeovers Code. The Placing agent shall use reasonable efforts to place the Placing Shares to no less than six independent placees which are professional, institutional or other investors approved, selected and/or procured by or on behalf of the Placing Agent as contemplated by the Agreement, who and whose respective ultimate beneficial owners, to the best knowledge of the Placing Agent, are independent of and not connected with the Company and its connected persons or any of its respective associates and who will not become substantial shareholders of the Company after completion of the Placing. Completion of the Placing Completion of the Placing is expected to take place on or before 25 February 2020, or such other time or date as may be agreed by the Vendor and the Placing Agent. Condition of the Placing The Placing is conditional upon the Placing Agent having received (i) the legal opinion as required by the Placing Agent; and (ii) certified board resolution of the Company approving the entering into of the Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder. In addition, upon the occurrence of certain termination events described below, the Placing will not proceed to completion unless otherwise waived by the Placing Agent. Lock-up Arrangements The Company has undertaken to the Placing Agent that it will not and will procure that none of its nominees and companies controlled by it or trusts associated with it will, prior to the expiry of 90 days following the date of completion of the Placing, offer, issue, allot, sell or otherwise dispose of any other Shares or any securities convertible into or exchangeable or carrying rights to acquire other shares of the Company, or enter into any derivative transaction that has the economic effect of such sale, transfer or disposition, whether settled in cash or otherwise, without the prior written consent of the Placing Agent, provided that none of the foregoing shall prevent the Company from issuing options, rights or Shares pursuant to the Company's existing share option scheme. - 4 - SUBSCRIPTION UNDER THE AGREEMENT Subscriber The Vendor Issuer The Company Number of Subscription Shares The number of Subscription Shares is 53,500,000 Shares in aggregate, representing approximately 5.08% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement and approximately 4.84% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the Subscription (assuming that there is no change in the issued share capital of the Company from the date of this announcement to the completion of the Subscription save for the issue of the Subscription Shares). The number of Subscription Shares is equivalent to the number of the Placing Shares. The aggregate nominal value of the Subscription Shares is HK$535,000. Subscription Price The Subscription Price is equivalent to the Placing Price. The Company will bear the expenses incurred by the Vendor in relation to the Placing and the Subscription. The net share price for the Subscription after deduction of such expenses is estimated to be approximately HK$14.65 per Subscription Share. General Mandate to issue the Subscription Shares The Subscription Shares will be issued under the General Mandate. Up to the date of this announcement, the Company has not issued any Shares pursuant to the General Mandate. Based on the above, no separate Shareholders' approval is required for the subscription. Ranking of the Subscription Shares The Subscription Shares, when fully paid, will rank pari passu in all respects with the Shares in issue as at the date of issue of the Subscription Shares. The Company will apply to the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Subscription Shares. - 5 - Conditions of the Subscription The Subscription by the Vendor of the Subscription Shares is conditional upon: the Stock Exchange granting listing of and permission to deal in the Subscription Shares; and completion of the Placing having occurred pursuant to the terms of the Agreement. Completion of the Subscription Completion of the Subscription shall take place on the Business Day after the date upon which the last of the conditions to be satisfied shall have been so satisfied provided that it shall take place on a date no later than a date falling on or before 5 March 2020, being 14 days after the date of the Agreement, or such other time and/or date as the Vendor and the Company may agree in writing. In the event that the conditions are not fulfilled within 14 days following the date of the Agreement (or such later date as may be agreed between the Vendor and the Company), the obligations and liabilities of the Vendor and the Company under the Subscription shall be null and void and neither the Company nor the Vendor shall have any claim against the other for costs, damages, compensation or otherwise provided that the Company shall reimburse the Vendor any legal fees and out-of-pocket expenses which the Vendor shall be obliged to pay in connection with the Placing and the Subscription. If the Subscription is not completed within 14 days after the date of the Agreement, pursuant to Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules, it will constitute a non-exempt connected transaction of the Company and the Company has to comply with the requirements of the Listing Rules, including obtaining approval from the independent Shareholders. An appropriate announcement will be made by the Company in compliance with the Listing Rules, if required and necessary. - 6 - EFFECT OF THE PLACING AND THE SUBSCRIPTION The table(Note 1) set out below is the shareholding structure of the Company (i) as at the date of this announcement; (ii) immediately after completion of the Placing but before completion of the Subscription; and (iii) immediately after completion of the Placing and the Subscription, on the assumption that (a) there will be no other change to the issued share capital of the Company between the date of this announcement and the completion of the Subscription save for the issue of the Subscription Shares; and (b) the Placees do not and will not hold any Shares other than the Placing Shares: Immediately after Immediately after Shareholders At present Completion of the Placing but Completion of the before Subscription Placing and Subscription Number of Approximate Number of Approximate Number of Approximate Shares % Shares % Shares % Vendor and parties acting in concert with(Note 2) 545,282,500 51.80 491,782,500 46.72 545,282,500 49.29 Other Directors (Not including Mr. Li and Ms. Zhang)(Note 3) 78,196,500 7.43 78,196,500 7.43 78,196,500 7.07 Placees - - 53,500,000 5.08 53,500,000 4.84 Other public shareholders 429,221,000 40.77 429,221,000 40.77 429,221,000 38.80 Total 1,052,700,000 100 1,052,700,000 100 1,106,200,000 100 Notes: This table does not take into account any Shares that may be issued pursuant to the exercise of any options granted under any existing share option schemes of the Company, during the relevant period or time above-mentioned. The Vendor, which is wholly owned by Rainbow Holdings Limited, holds 535,157,500 Shares. Rainbow Holdings Limited is wholly owned by Trident Trust Company (HK) Limited, which is the trustee of LZY Trust. Mr. Li is the settlor of LZY Trust and can control how Trident Trust Company (HK) Limited, as the trustee of LZY Trust, exercises its discretion over LZY Trust. Accordingly, Mr. Li is deemed to be interested in the Vendor's interest in the Shares pursuant to the SFO. In addition, Ms. Zhang is deemed to be interested in 10,125,000 Shares held by Summer Limited, a company wholly owned by Ms. Zhang, and is the spouse of Mr. Li. Therefore, Ms. Zhang is deemed to be a party acting in concert with Mr. Li pursuant to the Takeovers Code. The 78,173,500 Shares are held by two Directors. 65,818,500 Shares are held by Suntop Limited, a company wholly owned by Mr. Zhang Chaoyang, 12,285,000 Shares are held by Sanbao Limited, a company owned as to 30.22% by Ms. Zhao Xiaohong, and 93,000 Shares are directly held by Ms. Zhao Xiaohong. - 7 - DISPENSATION FROM RULE 26 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE As a result of the Placing, the aggregate percentage shareholding of the Vendor and the persons acting in concert with it in respect of the Company will reduce from approximately 51.80% to approximately 46.72% (assuming there will be no change to the total number of Shares in issue from the date of this announcement to the completion of the Placing) and, as a result of the Subscription, their aggregate percentage shareholding will increase from approximately 46.72% to approximately 49.29% (assuming there will be no change to the total number of Shares in issue from the date of this announcement to the completion of the Subscription other than the issue by the Company of the Subscription Shares). As the said approximate 2.57% increase is beyond the 2%-creeper under the Takeovers Code, the Vendor and the persons acting in concert with it would have an obligation to make a general offer for all the Shares pursuant to Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code in connection with the Subscription except in the situation described below. Pursuant to Note 6 on dispensations from Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code, a waiver from the obligation to make a general offer under Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code is not required where a shareholder, together with persons acting in concert with it, have continuously held more than 50% of the voting rights of a company for at least 12 months immediately preceding the relevant placing and top-up transaction. The Vendor and Ms. Zhang have been acting in concert with each other in respect of the Company for at least 12 months immediately preceding the date of the Agreement. The Company, the Vendor and Ms. Zhang have also confirmed that, as at the date of this announcement, the Vendor, together with persons acting in concert with it in respect of the Company, have continuously held more than 50% of the voting rights of the Company for at least 12 months immediately preceding the date of the Agreement. Given the Vendor, together with persons acting in concert with it in respect of the Company, have continuously held more than 50% of the voting rights of the Company for at least 12 months immediately preceding the date of the Agreement, a waiver from the obligation to make a general offer under Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code is not required for the Subscription. TERMINATION OF THE AGREEMENT Notwithstanding anything contained in the Agreement, if, at any time prior to 12:00 noon on the date of completion of the Placing, in the opinion of the Placing Agent the success of the Placing or the business or financial prospects of the Group would or might be materially adversely affected by: any material breach of any of the representations, warranties and undertakings set out in the Agreement; or - 8 - any of the following events: the introduction of any new law or regulation or any change in existing laws or regulations or change in the interpretation or application thereof; or the occurrence of any event, development or change (whether or not local, national or international or forming part of a series of events or changes occurring or continuing before, on and/or after the date hereof and including an event or change in relation to or a development of an existing state of affairs) of a political, military, industrial, financial, economic or other nature, whether or not sui generis with any of the foregoing, resulting in a material adverse change in, or which might be expected to result in a material adverse change in, political, economic or stock market conditions; or the imposition of any moratorium, suspension or material restriction on trading in securities generally on the Stock Exchange occurring due to exceptional financial circumstances or otherwise; or suspension of dealings in the Shares for a period exceeding one (1) Business Day (other than as a result of the Placing); or a change or development involving a prospective change in taxation in Hong Kong, the PRC or Cayman Islands or the implementation of exchange controls which shall or might materially and adversely affect the Group or its present or prospective shareholders in their capacity as such; or a general moratorium on commercial banking activities in Hong Kong, the PRC, the United Kingdom, the European Union (or any member thereof) or New York declared by the relevant authorities or a material disruption in commercial banking or securities settlement or clearance services in Hong Kong, the PRC, the United Kingdom, the European Union (or any member thereof) or the United States; any (i) epidemic, pandemic or outbreak of disease in Hong Kong, the PRC, the United Kingdom, the European Union (or any member thereof) or the United States or (ii) outbreak or escalation of hostilities or act of terrorism involving Hong Kong, the PRC, the United Kingdom, the European Union (or any member thereof) or the United States or (iii) the declaration by Hong Kong, the PRC, the United Kingdom, the European Union (or any member thereof) or the United States of a national emergency or war; any material change or deterioration in the conditions of local, national or international securities markets occurs; or the instigation of any litigation or claim of material importance by any third party against any member of the Group, then and in any such case, the Placing Agent may terminate the Agreement without liability to the Vendor by giving notice in writing to the Vendor. - 9 - The Board is not aware of the occurrence of any of the above events as at the date of this announcement. REASONS FOR THE PLACING AND THE SUBSCRIPTION AND USE OF PROCEEDS The Company is a limited liability company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and the Shares have been listed and traded on the Stock Exchange since 20 December 2017. The Group is principally engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of orthopedic implants in the PRC. The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the Placing and the Subscription will strengthen the capital base of the Company. The Company estimates that the net proceeds of the Subscription will amount to approximately HK$783.87 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Subscription as general working capital of the Group and, if any, future strategic investments. FUND RAISING ACTIVITIES IN THE PAST TWELVE MONTHS The Company has not undertaken any equity fund raising exercise over the period of twelve months prior to the date of this announcement. The Directors confirm that, immediately after completion of the Placing and the Subscription, the public float of the Company will be no less than 25% of the Company's issued share capital as enlarged by the Subscription (assuming there is no change in the issued share capital of the Company from the date of this announcement to the date of the Subscription save for the issue of the Subscription Shares). The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) are of the view that the terms of the Agreement are fair and reasonable and believe that the Placing and the Subscription are in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) are further of the view that the lock up period for the Company as set out above is fair and reasonable on the grounds that: (i) the lock up period is only for 90 days which is in line with the market practice and as a result of the arm's length commercial negotiation between the Company, the Vendor and the Placing Agent; and (ii) it can ensure an orderly market of the Shares. Completion of the transactions contemplated under the Agreement is subject to such Agreement not being terminated in accordance with the terms thereof, and is subject to the satisfaction of conditions precedent under the Agreement. As the Placing and/ or the Subscription may or may not proceed to completion, Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares and other securities of the Company. - 10 - DEFINITIONS In this announcement, the following expressions have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise. "Agreement" the placing and subscription agreement dated 20 February 2020 and entered into between the Company, the Vendor and the Placing Agent "associates" has the meaning as ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "Business Day" any day (excluding a Saturday) on which banks are generally open for business in Hong Kong "Board" the board of Directors of the Company "Company" AK Medical Holdings Limited (愛康醫療控股有限公司), a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability and the shares of which are listed and traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1789) "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company "General Mandate" the general mandate granted to the Directors pursuant to an ordinary resolution passed by the Shareholders at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 17 June 2019, pursuant to which, the Board has been authorised to allot, issue and deal with up to 208,174,000 new Shares, being 20% of the then issued share capital of the Company as at the date of passing such resolution "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "HK$" Hong Kong Dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong "Last Trading Day" 20 February 2020, being the last trading day prior to the signing of the Agreement "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange "Mr. Li" Mr. Li Zhijiang, chairman of the Board and an executive Director "Ms. Zhang" Ms. Zhang Bin, an executive Director "Placing" the placing of 53,500,000 existing Shares by the Vendor to independent professional, institutional and/or individual investors to be procured by the Placing Agent under the Agreement - 11 - "Placing Agent" Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. "Placing Price" HK$15.0 per Share "Placing Shares" 53,500,000 Shares currently owned by the Vendor and to be placed pursuant to the Agreement "PRC" the People's Republic of China, and for the purpose of this announcement, excluding Hong Kong, the Macau Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan "SFC" the Securities and Futures Commission "SFO" the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) "Share(s)" ordinary share(s) of nominal value of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of the Share(s) "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "Subscription" the subscription of the Subscription Shares by the Vendor pursuant to the Agreement "Subscription Price" an amount equal to the Placing Price "Subscription Shares" an aggregate of 53,500,000 new Shares to be issued by the Company and subscribed by the Vendor under the Agreement "Takeovers Code" The Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers "Vendor" Ximalaya Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Islands with limited liability, holding approximately 50.84% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of the Agreement "%" per cent. By Order of the Board AK Medical Holdings Limited Li Zhijiang Chairman Beijing, 21 February 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Li Zhijiang, Ms. Zhang Bin, Mr. Zhang Chaoyang and Ms. Zhao Xiaohong as executive Directors, Mr. Li Wenming and Dr. Wang David Guowei as non-executive Directors, and Mr. Dang Gengting, Mr. Kong Chi Mo and Mr. Li Shu Wing David, as independent non-executive Directors. - 12 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer AK Medical Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 22:23:05 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 05:48p DUCOMMUN : 4Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 05:48p Federal Court Upholds Constitutionality of Pensacola Cross GL 05:47p UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 05:47p HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORP : oration Announces AGM Results AQ 05:47p Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Geron Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - GERN PR 05:47p RENASANT CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend PR 05:46p VIDEO : Maryland Dairy Farmer Worries About Survival PU 05:46p SENECA BIOPHARMA : SEC Filing - S-3 PU 05:46p COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO SABESP : Material Facts PU 05:46p BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot AQ