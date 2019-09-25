AKER: Final Settlement Hearing Rescheduled to December 20, 2019
09/25/2019
NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. announces that the hearing to determine whether to approve a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of Akers Biosciences, Inc. (“Akers”) common stock (NASDAQ:AKER), originally scheduled for November 8, 2019 at 2:30 p.m., has been rescheduled. The hearing will be held on December 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. before the Honorable Esther Salas, United States District Judge of the District of New Jersey, Martin Luther King Building & U.S. Courthouse, 50 Walnut Street, Courtroom MLK 5A, Newark, New Jersey 07102.
If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may call or write to Lead Counsel or to the Claims Administrator:
THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A. Laurence M. Rosen, Esq. 609 W. South Orange Avenue, Suite 2P South Orange, NJ 07079 Tel: (973) 313-1887 Fax: (973) 833-0399
Akers Biosciences, Inc. Securities Litigation c/o Strategic Claims Services P.O. Box 230 600 N. Jackson St., Ste. 205 Media, PA 19063 Tel.: 866-274-4004 Fax: 610-565-7985 info@strategicclaims.net