AKKA: 2018 Results

PERFORMANCE
2018
|
|
All 2018 targets surpassed
-
Revenue growth of 12.8% to €1.5 billion
-
Operating margin of 8%*
-
Margin of 10.6% in Germany during the second half of the year’
-
FCF increased significantly by 127% to €69 million
|
|
|
|
OUTLOOK
2019
|
|
On track to achieve CLEAR 2022 targets
-
Transformation of PDS Tech
-
Organic growth: ≥ 6%
-
Operating margin: ≥ 8%
-
FCF: ≥ 5%
Mauro Ricci, Chairman and CEO of AKKA, says: “AKKA delivered
strong performance in 2018, surpassing all targets. One year after the
launch of CLEAR 2022, the Group has now passed the €1.7 billion revenue
cap**.The success of our deployment in Germany
bodes well for our continued client diversification in that market. The
acquisition of PDS Tech in the United States is strengthening the
Group’s potential in the aerospace industry and providing immediate
synergies between our two client portfolios in a promising market
environment.
Automobile and Aerospace OEMs have announced intention to accelerate
their investments to address the challenges associated with innovation.
Our positioning in future mobility and digital technologies will enable
us to capture this growth and achieve our CLEAR 2022 targets.”
2018 RESULTS – All targets have been surpassed
At the meeting on 18 March 2019, the Board of Directors of AKKA
Technologies approved the financial statements for 2018.
|
In million euros
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Variation %
|
|
2016
|
Consolidated revenue***
|
|
1,505.3
|
|
1,334.4
|
|
12.8%
|
|
1,122.7
|
Operating profit from ordinary activities*
|
|
116.7
|
|
95.5
|
|
22.2%
|
|
77.2
|
Operating margin as a % of revenue
|
|
8.0%
|
|
7.2%
|
|
-
|
|
6.9%
|
Operating profit for PDS Tech
|
|
1.4
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Consolidated operating profit
|
|
118.1
|
|
95.5
|
|
23.7%
|
|
77.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit
|
|
53.1
|
|
44.1
|
|
20.4%
|
|
16.9
Nicolas Valtille, Group Managing Director of AKKA, says: “The
2018 financial year has been excellent. Once again, this demonstrates
the Group’s ability to grow substantially while improving its
operational performance. Since its inception, AKKA has shown that it is
able to combine organic growth with controlled acquisitions to generate
a significant return on investment. The Group can now build on this
model to continue its growth and achieve its CLEAR 2022 targets with
confidence.”
* Calculated excluding PDS Tech and before
non-recurring items and expenses related to stock options and free shares
**
Proforma including PDS Tech
*** PDS Tech
has been consolidated since 1 November 2018
KEY FIGURES FOR 2018: MAJOR IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING AND FINANCIAL
PERFORMANCE
-
The Group’s activities in future mobility, digital and industry 4.0
technologies surged by 37%, boosting the revenues of the three
AKKA Business Units. All mobility sectors have seen substantial
growth: Aerospace, Automotive and Rail.
-
At the same time, each of the three Business Units also improved
its margins, moving closer to the target minimum of 10% set for
2022.
Strong growth momentum
-
The Group’s revenue was €1,505.3 million in 2018, an increase of
12.8%. Excluding PDS Tech, organic growth stood at 9.5% compared
to 7% in 2017. The trend in organic growth is significant. In 2018,
this was 11.5% in France, 5.1% in Germany and 13.2% internationally.
-
The Group’s headcount increased by 35.5% in 2018 enabling it to profit
from strong market demand.
Target operating profit from ordinary activities* of €100 million far
exceeded
-
The three Business Units – France, Germany and International – have
recorded improved margins. The Group’s operating profit* from ordinary
activities grew by 24% to €118.1 million in 2018. AKKA’s operating
margin from ordinary activities excluding PDS Tech rose by 80 basis
points to 8%.
-
The 2018 consolidated operating profit, including PDS
Tech since 1 November 2018, grew by 19.7% to €90.1 million.
Non-recurring costs amounted to €18.2 million. These are related to
the launch of the CLEAR 2022 plan (launch of The AKKADEMY, managerial
and M&A investments to drive organic and external growth),
finalisation of the transformation of the Germany Business Unit.
Expenses relating to stock options and free shares recorded an
expenditure of €9.8 million for the year.
-
Consolidated net profit was up 20.4% to €53.1 million. This
represented 3.5% of revenue compared to 3.3% in 2017.
* Operating profit from ordinary activities before non-recurring
items and expenses related to stock options and free shares
Very strong growth of cash generation
-
Cash generation was strong. Operating cash flows benefited from
the substantial growth in the operating margin, stabilization of the days
sales outstanding (DSO) and a decrease in capex. Free cash flows
increased by almost 50% to €100 million and represented 6.6% of
revenue. Adjusted to exclude non-recurring items, free cash flows
represented 4.6% of Group revenue, exceeding the target of 4.5%.
AKKA has a healthy and robust balance sheet enabling it to fund its
future growth:
-
Net debt is under control at €279 million as at 31 December
2018. After payment of dividends and payment of two structuring
acquisitions, PDS Tech and the minority stakes in MB Tech, the Group’s
net-debt-to-equity ratio was 108% with leverage of 2.2x.
-
The Group’s available cash amounted to €272 million as at 31 December
2018. Its strong cash generation capacity, its €225 million revolving
credit facility and its undrawn NEU CP programme* of €285 million give
the Group the capacity to implement CLEAR 2022 without compromising
its financial balances.
* Negotiable European Commercial Paper
2018 RESULTS BY REGION: STRONG MOMENTUM IN ALL BUSINESS UNITS
|
|Business Unit |France
|
|
With revenue of €615.1 million, the France BU delivered organic
growth of 11.5% (8.4% in 2017). AKKA accelerated its market
share gains in digital in a buoyant market environment. This trend
was driven by growth in the Automotive, Aerospace, Life Sciences and
Energy sectors. The France BU continued to improve its margins,
recording an operating margin on ordinary activities of 8.3% in 2018
(of which 9.1% in H2). The net recruitment of more than 880
engineers in 2018 suggests that this strong trend will continue in
2019.
|
|
|
|
|Business Unit |Germany
|
|
The Germany Business Unit also delivered a very solid 2018. It
recorded organic revenue growth of 5.1%, to €511.0 million in
2018. Operating profit from ordinary activities increased by
24.1% to €45.9 million. The operating margin on ordinary
activities grew by 140 basis points to 9.0%. This reached 10.6%,
passing the 10% threshold in the second half of 2018.These figures
confirm the Group’s successful deployment in Germany. In five
years, the BU has seen its revenue grow from €311 million to €511
million and its operating margin increase from 4.8% to 9.0%.
Pay-back of the acquisition of MBtech is slightly above two years
on the basis of the operating profit posted for 2018 (€46 million).
|
|
|
|
|Business Unit |International
|
|
The Group’s international activities recorded revenue of €379.2
million in 2018, up by 27.9%. Excluding PDS Tech, which
has been consolidated since 1 November 2018, international
activities showed organic growth of 13.2% (compared to 9.1% in
2017). This trend was driven by North America, Italy, Spain and the
United Kingdom. The Group’s international activities generated an
operating profit from ordinary activities that grew by 23.6% to
€34.1 million in 2018. Excluding PDS Tech, the operating margin
recorded for the business unit was 9.9% in 2018 (9.5% in H1 and
10.3% in H2).
HIGHLIGHTS OF 2018: LAUNCH OF CLEAR 2022
-
In January 2018, AKKA unveiled its CLEAR 2022 strategic plan to
reinforce the Group’s position as a leader in technology consulting
for the mobility sector and sustainably improve the company’s
financial performance.
-
Two structuring acquisitions were undertaken in 2018:
-
Completion of the acquisition of 100% of MBtech in September
2018. In acquiring the 35% minority stake owned by Daimler,
AKKA finalised the transformation of its German subsidiary,
placing it under a single brand and operating an integrated
organization.
-
Acquisition of PDS Tech in July 2018. This will be accretive as
of 2019 thanks to growth in its revenue and margins, and to
its acquisition price of less than $100 million, negotiated on the
basis of 2017 performance. In 2018, PDS Tech benefited from
strong momentum within the aerospace market in the United States
and from early commercial synergies with AKKA. Its 2018 revenues
of $303 million were driven by organic growth of more than 15%
compared to the 2017 revenue ($263 million).
AKKA is accelerating its diversification in Aerospace. The
objective is to become a leader in US markets, by leveraging PDS Tech’s
strong position with key aerospace clients. By combining PDS Tech’s
expert recruitment capacity and the quality of AKKA’s engineering
offerings, the Group will
-
take advantage of the accelerating demand in the aerospace markets,
-
be ideally placed to benefit from strong growth in US demand,
-
support the R&D outsourcing trend by major industry players.
Mirroring AKKA's successful development in Germany, which was achieved
by combining organic growth and transformational acquisitions, the Group
is taking a controlled and orderly approach to its expansion in the
United States.
OUTLOOK
-
Thanks to a unique growth model, AKKA is growing faster than the
Technology Consulting sector and has once again surpassed its targets.
Thanks to the rapid deployment of the CLEAR 2022 strategic plan
launched in January 2018, the Group can expect this strong momentum to
continue.
-
In 2019, demand remains strong, especially in digital and
mobility, AKKA’s core strategic sectors. In this environment, the
Group expects to deliver at least organic growth of 6% with an
operating margin of 8%* for the consolidated Group, absorbing the full
dilutive effect of PDS Tech and generating a FCF of 5%. the
Group’s expertise in future mobility and digital technologies promises
a profitable 2019.
-
In the mid-term, manufacturers in the automobile and aerospace
sectors will significantly increase their investments to pursue
digital transformation and product innovation. Owing to its balanced
sector positioning, leadership in future mobility and a strengthened
digital portfolio, AKKA is ideally placed to support them.
-
Through CLEAR 2022, AKKA is set to become the digital leader in
engineering, with the following objectives:
-
€2.5 Billion in revenue
-
€250 million in operating profit from ordinary activities*
-
Free cash flow of €150 million
* Operating profit calculated before non-recurring items and expenses
related to stock options and free shares
DIVIDENDS FOR 2018
-
AKKA Technologies’ Board of Directors, which met on 18 March 2019, has
decided to propose that the General Shareholders’ Meeting, to be held
on 13 June, pay a dividend of €0.70 per share, a stable figure
compared to 2017, with a distribution rate of 26% which is in line
with the Group’s strategy.
Upcoming events:
Publication of revenue for the first quarter of 2019: Monday 6 May 2019
Publication
of revenue for the second quarter of 2019: Thursday 25 July 2019
About AKKA
AKKA is the European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services
in the mobility segment. As an innovation accelerator for its clients,
AKKA supports leading industry players in the automotive, aerospace,
rail and life sciences sectors throughout the life cycle of their
products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big
Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.).
Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and is
pursuing its fast-paced growth and international development in line
with its CLEAR 2022 strategic plan. With 21,000 employees, who are
passionate about technology and dedicated to advancing the future of
industry, the Group recorded revenues of €1.5 billion in 2018.
AKKA Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris – Segment A – ISIN code:
FR0004180537.
ANNEXES
ANNEX 1: 2018 KEY FIGURES
|
In millions of euros
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% Variation
|
|
2016
|
Revenue
|
|
1,505.3
|
|
1,334.4
|
|
+12.8%
|
|
1,122.7
|
Operating profit from ordinary activities*
|
|
116.7
|
|
95.5
|
|
+23.7%
|
|
77.2
|
As a % of revenue*
|
|
8.0%
|
|
7.2%
|
|
|
|
6.9%
|
Operating profit for PDS Tech
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated operating profit
|
|
118.1
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Stock options & free shares
|
|
-9.8
|
|
-6.2
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
Non-recurring income and expenses
|
|
-18.2
|
|
-14.0
|
|
|
|
-34.3
|
Operating profit
|
|
90.1
|
|
75.3
|
|
+19.6%
|
|
42.8
|
As a % of revenue
|
|
6.0%
|
|
5.6%
|
|
|
|
3.8%
|
Financial income/(expense)
|
|
-17.1
|
|
-16.0
|
|
|
|
-10.3
|
Profit before tax
|
|
73.0
|
|
59.3
|
|
|
|
32.5
|
Taxes
|
|
-19.9
|
|
-15.2
|
|
|
|
-15.6
|
Net profit
|
|
53.1
|
|
44.1
|
|
+20.4%
|
|
16.9
|
As a % of revenue
|
|
3.5%
|
|
3.3%
|
|
|
|
1.5%
|
EPS**
|
|
2.55
|
|
2.00
|
|
+27.5%
|
|
0.65
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
-2.9
|
|
-4.8
|
|
|
|
-4.2
|
Net profit, Group share
|
|
50.1
|
|
39.3
|
|
|
|
12.7
|
Net debt
|
|
279.2
|
|
195.0
|
|
|
|
97.1
|
Gearing ratio
|
|
108%
|
|
73.2%
|
|
|
|
42.0%
* Operating profit from ordinary activities calculated excluding PDS
Tech and before non-recurring items and expenses related to stock
options and free shares
** Based on Group share of net profit
ANNEX 2: QUARTERLY REVENUE
|
Revenue
(In million euros)
|
|
Q1 2018
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
Q3 2018
|
|
Q4 2018
|
|
2018
|
France
|
|
158.0
|
|
143.3
|
|
150.6
|
|
163.7
|
|
615.1
|
Variation
|
|
+8.9%
|
|
+8.5%
|
|
+19.6%
|
|
10.3%
|
|
11.5%
|
Organic growth*
|
|
+8.9%
|
|
+8.5%
|
|
+19.6%
|
|
10.3%
|
|
11.5%
|
Economic growth**
|
|
+10.6%
|
|
+8.5%
|
|
+17.7%
|
|
8.4%
|
|
11.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Germany
|
|
118.6
|
|
133.3
|
|
120.6
|
|
138.4
|
|
511.0
|
Variation
|
|
+7.2%
|
|
+0.3%
|
|
+5.9%
|
|
7.5%
|
|
5.1%
|
Organic growth*
|
|
+7.2%
|
|
+0.3%
|
|
+5.9%
|
|
7.5%
|
|
5.1%
|
Economic growth***
|
|
+5.3%
|
|
+2.0%
|
|
+5.6%
|
|
4.1%
|
|
4.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International (excluding Germany)
|
|
77.3
|
|
81.3
|
|
78.5
|
|
141.6
|
|
379.2
|
Variation
|
|
+6.7%
|
|
+11.1%
|
|
+11.5%
|
|
76.1%
|
|
27.9%
|
Organic growth*
|
|
+8.9%
|
|
+13.0%
|
|
+12.0%
|
|
17.4%
|
|
13.2%
|
Economic growth**
|
|
+11.0%
|
|
+12.3%
|
|
+11.7%
|
|
13.9%
|
|
12.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group Total
|
|
353.9
|
|
358.0
|
|
349.8
|
|
443.7
|
|
1,505.3
|
Variation
|
|
+7.8%
|
|
+5.8%
|
|
+12.7%
|
|
24.1%
|
|
12.8%
|
Organic growth*
|
|
+8.3%
|
|
+6.2%
|
|
+12.8%
|
|
10.9%
|
|
9.5%
|
Economic growth**
|
|
+10.2%
|
|
+5.5%
|
|
+12.0%
|
|
8.6%
|
|
9.1%
* Growth at constant scope and exchange rates
**
Growth at constant scope, exchange rates and number of working days
***
Growth at constant scope, exchange rates and number of working days and
adjusted for the seasonal impact of GIGATRONIK in H1 2017
ANNEX 3: OPERATING MARGIN FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BY BU
|
In million euros
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Variation %
|
|
2016
|
France
|
|
50.8
|
|
44.6
|
|
13.9%
|
|
36.3
|
|
|
8.3%
|
|
8.1%
|
|
|
|
7.1%
|
Germany
|
|
45.9
|
|
37.0
|
|
24.1%
|
|
25.2
|
|
|
9.0%
|
|
7.6%
|
|
|
|
6.5%
|
International (excluding Germany)
|
|
34.1
|
|
27.6
|
|
23.6%
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
9.0%
|
|
9.3%
|
|
|
|
11.0%
|
Others
|
|
-12.7
|
|
-13.9
|
|
|
|
-9.2
|
Group Total
|
|
118.1
|
|
95.5
|
|
23.7%
|
|
77.2
|
As a % of revenue*
|
|
8%
|
|
7.2%
|
|
|
|
6.9%
* Operating profit from ordinary
activities calculated excluding PDS Tech and before non-recurring items
and expenses related to stock options and free shares
ANNEX 4: HEADCOUNT AS OF END-DECEMBER 2018
|
Headcount
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Variation %
|
|
2016
|
France
|
|
7,879
|
|
6,996
|
|
12.3%
|
|
6,349
|
Germany
|
|
4,984
|
|
4,734
|
|
5.3%
|
|
3,760
|
International (excluding Germany)
|
|
8,156
|
|
3,785
|
|
115.5%
|
|
3,143
|
Group Total
|
|
21,019
|
|
15,515
|
|
35.5%
|
|
13,252
ANNEXE 5 : 2018 CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
|
In thousands of euros
|
|
31 Dec. 2018
|
|
31 Dec. 2017
|
Revenue
|
|
1,505,326
|
|
1,334,388
|
External expenses
|
|
-378,884
|
|
-357,576
|
Taxes and duties
|
|
-12,262
|
|
-9,330
|
Personnel expenses
|
|
-982,359
|
|
-861,953
|
Net depreciation and provisions
|
|
-20,350
|
|
-14,961
|
Other current expenses
|
|
-3,479
|
|
-3,381
|
Other current income
|
|
8,254
|
|
5,972
|
Income from equity affiliates
|
|
1,828
|
|
2,290
|
OPERATING PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES
|
|
118,075
|
|
95,450
|
Free shares and stock options
|
|
-9,779
|
|
-6,203
|
RECURRING OPERATING PROFIT
|
|
108,296
|
|
89,248
|
Other non-current income and expense
|
|
-18,231
|
|
-13,962
|
OPERATING PROFIT
|
|
90,065
|
|
75,286
|
Income from cash and cash equivalents
|
|
174
|
|
432
|
Gross borrowing costs
|
|
-14,894
|
|
-12,632
|
NET BORROWING COSTS
|
|
-14,720
|
|
-12,200
|
Other financial income and expenses
|
|
-2,395
|
|
-3,812
|
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
|
|
72,950
|
|
59,273
|
Tax expense
|
|
-19,891
|
|
-15,209
|
CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT
|
|
53,058
|
|
44,064
|
Non controlling interests
|
|
-2,914
|
|
-4,811
|
NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT
|
|
50,145
|
|
39,253
There has been no significant change in valuation methods and rules;
the figures are comparable from one year to another in terms of
valuation methods and rules.
The statutory auditor has certified the annual accounts without
reservation and has confirmed that the accounting information included
in this press release does not result into any qualification and is in
accordance with the financial statements.
