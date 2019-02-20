Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AKRX INVESTOR LOSSES ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Akorn, Inc.; Akorn Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – AKRX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 09:38am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is continuing to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) resulting from allegations that Akorn may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On January 9, 2019, Akorn disclosed that it had received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration following an inspection of Akorn’s Decatur, Illinois manufacturing facility. This inspection revealed that contrary to Akorn’s representations to shareholders, Akorn had failed to comply with multiple federal regulations pertaining to drug manufacturing. On this news, shares of Akorn fell $0.46 or over 11.6% to close at $3.48 on January 9, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Akorn investors. If you purchased shares of Akorn please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1497.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


Contact Information:
Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
New York, NY  10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
zhalper@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:11aPROTÉGEZ-VOUS MAGAZINE'S BEST AIRLINES RANKING - AIR TRANSAT : best Canadian carrier
AQ
10:11aBORALEX : announces the closing of a EUR106 million financing for four wind farms under construction in France
AQ
10:11aARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD. : Names Janice Englesbe Senior Vice President, Chief Risk Officer
BU
10:11aHEINEKEN : Holding N.V. publishes annual report 2018
GL
10:10aLITGRID : Concerning the opinion of the Audit Committee, dated 7 of February 2019
AQ
10:10aHEINEKEN : N.V. publishes combined financial and sustainability annual report 2018
GL
10:09aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Registration Statement for securities to be issued in business combination transactions
PU
10:09aECOLAB : Contributes Nearly $17 Million to Communities in 2018 | Ecolab
PU
10:09aBARCLAYS : US LLC Consolidated Financials
PU
10:09aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - RHYTHMONE PLC
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FRESENIUS : Fresenius Backs 2019 Outlook, Hopeful About Future
2GRIEG SEAFOOD : EU raids salmon farmers in suspected cartel inquiry
3BRITISH LAND COMPANY : Mall operator Intu shares slump after dividend axed amid retail shakeout
4TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : U.S. settles with Teva over keeping ge..
5PLUS500 LTD : PLUS500 : Holding(s) in Company

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.