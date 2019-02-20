AKRX INVESTOR LOSSES ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Akorn, Inc.; Akorn Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – AKRX

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is continuing to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) resulting from allegations that Akorn may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On January 9, 2019, Akorn disclosed that it had received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration following an inspection of Akorn’s Decatur, Illinois manufacturing facility. This inspection revealed that contrary to Akorn’s representations to shareholders, Akorn had failed to comply with multiple federal regulations pertaining to drug manufacturing. On this news, shares of Akorn fell $0.46 or over 11.6% to close at $3.48 on January 9, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Akorn investors. If you purchased shares of Akorn please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1497.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com .

