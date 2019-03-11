AKRX Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Akorn, Inc. Investors

BENSALEM, Pa., March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Akorn, Inc. investors (“Akorn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKRX) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.



On January 9, 2019, Akorn announced that it had received a warning letter "dated January 4, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) related to an inspection of its Decatur, Illinois manufacturing facility in April and May of 2018." The warning letter from the FDA detailed a laundry list of "significant violations of current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals,". On this news, shares of Akorn fell $0.46 per share or over 11.6% to close at $3.48 per share on January 9, 2019, thereby damaging investors.

