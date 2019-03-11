Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AKRX Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Akorn, Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 06:54pm EDT

BENSALEM, Pa., March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Akorn, Inc. investors (“Akorn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKRX) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 9, 2019, Akorn announced that it had received a warning letter "dated January 4, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) related to an inspection of its Decatur, Illinois manufacturing facility in April and May of 2018." The warning letter from the FDA detailed a laundry list of "significant violations of current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals,". On this news, shares of Akorn  fell $0.46 per share or over 11.6% to close at $3.48 per share on January 9, 2019, thereby damaging investors.

If you purchased Akorn securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:19pWELLS FARGO : Firms to Pay $125 Million to Clients Over Fee-Disclosure Practices--2nd Update
DJ
07:17pSILVERSTREAM SEZC : Announces Proposal to Acquire Mineral Royalties Online
BU
07:17pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Syneos Health, Inc.
BU
07:16pRally Health joined by Katie Couric and Maria Menounos at SXSW
BU
07:10pELKEM : Annual report for 2018
PU
07:10pALSTOM : delivers interlocking signalling system to Maghagha station in Egypt
PU
07:10pWWE : ® Surpasses 1 Billion Social Media Followers
BU
07:05pINDUSTRIAL INTELLIGENCE : What does it really mean?
PU
07:05pBOEING : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
07:05pFACEBOOK : “What Kind of Society Is it Going to Be?”
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : Satellites and shoe-leather - How investors get beyond China's dubious data
2ORANGE : ORANGE : Aurecon Chooses Orange Business Services as its IT Services Partner to Enhance Its Position ..
3MANPOWERGROUP INC. : EMPLOYMENT OUTLOOKS OPTIMISTIC ACROSS THE GLOBE: Employers in Japan and the U.S. Report S..
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : “What Kind of Society Is it Going to Be?”
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.