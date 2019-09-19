Log in
ALDR, MAMS, BKJ, and SRCI Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

09/19/2019 | 12:52pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: ALDR) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Alder’s agreement to be acquired by H. Lundbeck A/S. Shareholders of Alder will receive $18.00 in cash for each share of Alder owned.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-alder-biopharmaceuticals-inc.

MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: MAMS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to MAM Software’s agreement to be acquired by Kerridge Commercial Systems. Shareholders of MAM Software will receive $12.12 in cash for each share of MAM Software owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-mam-software-group-inc.

Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. (NYSE American: BKJ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Bancorp of New Jersey’s agreement to be acquired by ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (“ConnectOne”) (NASDAQ GS: CNOB).  Shareholders of Bancorp of New Jersey will receive 0.78 of a share of ConnectOne common stock or $16.25 in cash for each share of Bancorp of New Jersey owned.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-bancorp-of-new-jersey-inc.

SRC Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: SRCI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to SRC Energy’s agreement to be acquired by PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC Energy”). Shareholders of SRC Energy will receive 0.158 of a share of PDC Energy for each share of SRC Energy owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-src-energy-inc.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
Telephone: (302) 295-5310
Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242
Fax: (302) 654-7530
Email: info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com
Follow Rigrodsky & Long on Facebook and Twitter

© GlobeNewswire 2019
