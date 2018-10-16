ALECIA : Adds Deal With Kew Media Distribution To Its Night Programing

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching only six days ago, ALECIA, the first-ever shoppable streaming network, announces deal with Kew Media Distribution to exclusively premiere/stream four of its hit shows in the U.S. - CRAWFORD, MARRIED TO THE GAME (seasons 1-3), RUMBLE & HUM (season 1) and LITTLE WOMEN BIG CARS - on ALECIA.com.

With these four new additions to its catalogue, ALECIA widens its portfolio and continues on its promise to introduce quality primetime shows to the U.S. market, allowing viewers to discover new stories, cast members, and plotlines that are certainly binge worthy. Viewers will now be able to watch and shop for products similar to some of the props and fashion pieces used in the series within the 100+ brands available on the platform.

Across the different shows, ALECIA will allow viewers to follow the world's most high-functioning dysfunctional family and their quirky adventures in CRAWFORD, starring Jill Hennessy (Crossing Jordan, Law & Order), John Carroll Lynch (The Founder, Crazy, Stupid, Love) and Kyle Mac (Miss Sloane, 21 Thunder); get acquainted with the hockey wives of MARRIED TO THE GAME throughout the NHL (National Hockey League) season; and discover fascinating tattoo- work/artistry with Johannesburg-based tattoo shop RUMBLE & HUM. Viewers will also have the opportunity to follow the lives of four soccer moms in LITTLE WOMEN BIG CARS featuring an outstanding cast including Romy Rosemont (Glee), Antonio Sabato (The Bold and the Beautiful) and Krista Allen (The Final Destination).

"You might not be able to get up to as many shenanigans as the characters in these series do, but you may be inspired to upgrade your home decor and fashion to mirror some of the key moments of these shows season to season," says Alecia Vimala, Founder & CEO of ALECIA. "Not only does this create an added layer of connectivity between viewers and the series, but it also allows the audience to stream the series with the same level of dedication and attentiveness that's used in creating a vision board, for example, for your dream home."

Jennifer Askin, VP of Sales at Kew Media Distribution, added, "We're very excited to partner with this brand new platform, which we think will deliver a fantastic home in the U.S. for our premium programming. The ALECIA team has curated a great collection of high quality titles that are perfectly suited to their core demographic and we're pleased to be part of this innovative new U.S. network."

About Kew Media Distribution Kew Media Distribution, part of Kew Media Group, produces and acquires more than 1,000 hours of new multi-genre content every year and distributes a diverse catalogue of film, television and digital assets to broadcasters and viewing platforms across the world. Kew Media Distribution manages international rights to a library of over 10,000 hours of TV and digital content, including major drama series, non-fiction entertainment, special event programming, kids' series, TV movies and mini-series. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.kewmedia.com.

About ALECIA: ALECIA is the first shoppable, video-on-demand network; streaming TV shows, Movies, and Lifestyle Videos. It's subscription-free and available to stream on ALECIA.com and via the ALECIA app for mobile devices, tablets, and smart TVs. Soft launched in the Fall of 2016, ALECIA was founded and is committed to shaping the state's influence on the Tech World and has chosen the southern state to be the home base for ALECIA's corporate office and warehouses', ignoring all suggestion to head to Silicon Valley where brands like ALECIA have been known to flourish.

For more information or to request images, please contact: Piper McCoy ALECIA Director, Public Relations PiperM@Alecia.com (202) 246-4836 ALECIA.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alecia-adds-deal-with-kew-media-distribution-to-its-night-programing-300732330.html

SOURCE ALECIA