ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc.

07/22/2019 | 12:47pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDOR) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by NexPoint Hospitality Trust. Stockholders will receive $11.10 for each share of Condor Hospitality Trust stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $318 million and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.

If you are a stockholder of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/cdor. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-condor-hospitality-trust-inc-300888717.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2019
