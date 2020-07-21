Log in
ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of GlobalSCAPE, Inc.

07/21/2020 | 01:06pm EDT

Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSE: GSB) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by HelpSystems, LLC. Stockholders will receive $9.50 in cash for each share of GlobalSCAPE stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $217 million and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.

If you are a stockholder of GlobalSCAPE, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/gsb/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


