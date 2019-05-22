Log in
ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Isramco, Inc.

05/22/2019 | 12:30pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against Isramco, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRL) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Naphtha Israel Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Stockholders will receive $121.40 for each share of Isramco, Inc. stock that they hold.

If you are a stockholder of Isramco, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/isramco. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-isramco-inc-300855256.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2019
