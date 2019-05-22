ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Isramco, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against Isramco, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRL) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Naphtha Israel Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Stockholders will receive $121.40 for each share of Isramco, Inc. stock that they hold.

If you are a stockholder of Isramco, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/isramco. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com .

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC