Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of SB One Bancorp

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 01:21pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBBX) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFS). Stockholders will receive 1.357 shares of Provident Financial Services common stock for each share of SB One Bancorp stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $208.9 million and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.

If you are a stockholder of SB One Bancorp and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/sbbx. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:31pOffice Furniture Market 2020-2024|Growing Demand for Modern and Luxury Furniture to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:31pROOM TO READ : Announces New Board of Directors Chair
BU
01:31pWORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT : ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – WWE
BU
01:31pROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – SIX
GL
01:30pGECINA : finalizes the sale of the Le Valmy building for 216m excluding duties with Primonial REIM
PU
01:30pLASSILA & TIKANOJA OYJ : Constitutive meeting of Lassila & Tikanoja Plc's Board of Directors
AQ
01:29pMAJOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01:29pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : has received six accolades for product design at world-renowned iF DESIGN AWARD
AQ
01:29pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : has announced that its Secure Power Division received more than 20 awards across leadership, offers, and programs in 2019
AQ
01:29pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : announced it will make two substantial commitments totaling $250,000 to the town of Foxboro
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LEGAL & GENERAL : Insurers face double whammy from coronavirus crisis
2NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. : NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Lost Money in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Lt..
3ARCELORMITTAL : Europe's proposed carbon border adjustment could hold the key to breakthrough on CO2 emissions..
4BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER S A : Deutsche Bank opts not to redeem $1.25 billion of debt next mont..
5FINABLR PLC : FINABLR : Payments group Finablr slides 56% on news of financial investigation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group