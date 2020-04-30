Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ALGN UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Align Technology, Inc. and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 1, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Align Technology, Inc. ("Align" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ALGN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Align securities between April 24, 2019 and July 24, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/algn.    

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information. Specifically the complaint alleges that: (1) defendants emphasized the growth and performance of the Company’s operations in China, the Company’s most valuable market after the United States; (2) these statements included describing the "huge market opportunity" and "tremendous growth . . . in China, in particular," and characterizing the Company’s increasing presence in China as "a big hit with our Chinese customers"; (3) these and other statements were materially false and misleading because they exaggerated the Company’s performance in China and omitted to disclose material declines in Chinese demand for the Company’s products and the deteriorating sentiment of consumers in China towards the Company’s products; and (4) consequently, the price of Align common stock was artificially inflated to a high of more than $330 per share during the Class Period.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/algn or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Align you have until May 1, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:10pOSRAM LICHT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
01:10pTANIUM : Recognised as One of the UK's “Best Workplaces” for 2020 by Great Place to Work®
BU
01:09pEASTERN CO : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
01:09pIHS MARKIT : Global LNG Demand Resilient in Face of COVID-19
PU
01:09pU.S. CELLULAR : Update on Supporting the FCC's Keep Americans Connected Pledge
BU
01:08pAddiction Professionals Of North Carolina Reports Current Impact on NC Addiction Services and Requests Immediate Emergency Relief Due to COVID-19 Impact
PR
01:05pROY ASSET HOLDING SE : Corona-related delays in the preparation and review of the annual and consolidated financial statements
EQ
01:05pNETFLIX : Jerry Seinfeld says 'Life sucks' in trailer for Netflix comedy special
AQ
01:05pWINDELN.DE SE : Chairman Willi Schwerdtle and Dr. Edgar Lange resign from the supervisory board
EQ
01:05pCHURCH MUTUAL : ® to Provide Financial Relief to Policyholders
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell 1Q Earnings Sink, Slashes Dividend
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : chairman voices support for embattled CEO
3BP PLC : Shell cuts dividend for first time since World War Two
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Cuts Guidance After Seeing EUR200 Million Sales Hit From Coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group