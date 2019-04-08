Log in
ALION AWARDED $21M TASK ORDER FOR CONTINUATION OF SERVICES FOR THE E-8C JOINT SURVEILLANCE TARGET ATTACK RADAR SYSTEM

04/08/2019 | 02:48pm EDT

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Air Force, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) has awarded Alion Science and Technology (“Alion”) a $21M task order under the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) Pool 3 contract. This task order has a 12-month base plus three option years period of performance. Alion will provide services to the AFLCMC Robins AFB in support of E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS) Maintenance Steering Group 3 (MSG-3). MSG-3 is a top-down, task oriented methodology designed to establish “The Right Time to Find and the Right Time to Fix.” It will transform the Air Force legacy maintenance program into a highly accurate set of synchronized tasks. Tasks are paired with all supportability elements and consolidated into a hierarchical construct, uniquely keyed with tracking numbers, creating a closed loop performance based reliability sustainment program.

0_medium_AlionLogo801x401.jpg


Results of MSG-3 analysis will identify potential solutions to repetitive failures discovered providing analysis of the maintenance data to improve forecasting of maintenance requirements. It will also provide recommendations to support E-8C fleet-wide reliability issues and implementation of maintenance transformation through MSG-3 philosophy.

According to Terri Walker-Spoonhour, Alion senior vice president, “Our JSTARS government customer and Alion have worked closely together to improve the sufficiency and efficiency of the existing maintenance program within the current maintenance construct. The goal of the MSG-3 maintenance program fleet wide is to increase aircraft availability and to reduce maintenance costs.” She went on to state that once MSG-3 is fully implemented, the Air Force can expect reliability gains of 20 percent, reduction in maintenance costs of 20 to 30 percent, and estimated Mission Capable and Aircraft Availability (MC & AA) rate increases of 10 to 35 percent, respectively.”

About Alion Science and Technology

At Alion, we combine large company resources with small business responsiveness to design and deliver engineering solutions across six core capability areas. Our engineers, technologists, and program managers bring together an agile engineering methodology and the best tools on the market to deliver mission success faster and at lower costs. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards; as such, Alion is ISO 9001:2015 certified and maintains CMMI Level 3-appraised development facilities. Based just outside of Washington, D.C., we help our clients achieve practical innovations by turning big ideas into real solutions. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

 

Donna Charapich
Alion Science and Technology 
703-269-3473
dcharapich@alionscience.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
