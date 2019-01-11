ALLERGAN CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Allergan plc. - AGN

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 19, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Allergan plc. (NYSE: AGN), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 24, 2017, and December 19, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.



Get Help

Allergan investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-allergan-plc-securities-litigation-1 or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Allergan and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On December 19, 2018, the Company announced that it had halted the sale of its textured breast implants in the European market following a compulsory recall request from the French regulatory authority, Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament, after the product’s CE Mark certification expired, amid concerns of a link to a rare form of cancer.

On this news, the price of Allergan’s shares plummeted.

The case is Cook v. Allergan Plc et al, No. 18-cv-12089.

About ClaimsFiler

