NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 19, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Allergan plc. (NYSE: AGN), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 24, 2017, and December 19, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.



What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Allergan and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-agn/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by February 19, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Allergan and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On December 19, 2018, the Company announced that it had halted the sale of its textured breast implants in the European market following a compulsory recall request from the French regulatory authority, Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament, after the product’s CE Mark certification expired, amid concerns of a link to a rare form of cancer.

On this news, the price of Allergan’s shares plummeted.

The case is Cook v. Allergan Plc et al, No. 18-cv-12089.

