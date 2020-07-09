ALROSA : Severalmaz's processing plant temporarily resumed operations

Share this by e-mail Facebook share by e-mail Twitter Print this Print

July 9, 2020 - Processing plant of Severalmaz, a subsidiary of ALROSA Group, resumed operations after a temporary shutdown.

Ore processingfacility, idle since the mid-May, restarted on July 8 and will continue until October 8, 2020. During this period, personnel will rotate in three shifts of 30 days each. The decision to increase shifts' duration was made to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. All staff will be tested for COVID-19 before arriving on site.

In the third quarter of 2020 the plant is expected to process 855,000 t of ore.

From October 8, 2020 to April 1, 2021 the processing at Severalmaz will be idled as previously reported, with the plant to be put on care and maintenance.

As a response to the situation in a global diamond industry caused by the coronavirus pandemic and related restrictions, ALROSA implements a number of measures to cut costs in 2020 that would lead to the annual diamond production of 28-31 million carats vs initial guidance of 34 million carats.

This page was last updated on 09 July 2020 at 16.26