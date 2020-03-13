ALROSA : Supervisory Board re-elected Sergey Ivanov as CEO

Share this by e-mail Facebook share by e-mail Twitter Print this Print

March 13, 2020 - The Supervisory Board of ALROSA at an absentee meeting re-elected Sergey Ivanov as CEO - Chairman of the Executive Committee for a period of five years. This was a unanimous decision.

Sergey Ivanov has been CEO of ALROSA since March 2017. His contract was for three years.

'On behalf of the shareholders, I would like to thank Sergey Ivanov for three productive years and congratulate him on his re-election. Despite the uneasy situation in the diamond market, ALROSA remains a global leader in terms of diamond output. The company is improving its production efficiency and management quality, strengthening its reputation and boosting trust of partners, shareholders and investors,' said Anton Siluanov, Chairman of ALROSA's Supervisory Board.

'ALROSA plays a strategic role in Yakutia's economy, taxes and dividends are significant for the region's budget. And we are glad that over the past three years, we created an effective dialogue with the management of the company on all important issues both for the region and the company,' said Aysen Nikolayev, Head of Yakutia.

'I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for the vote of confidence. Our immediate objectives are: to maintain sustainable business despite macroeconomic instability, to work on increasing production and sales efficiency, to adapt to rapidly changing realities, to pay due attention to ensuring sustainable development of the regions where we operate, as well as to environmental and industrial safety issues,' commented Sergey Ivanov.

13 March 2020