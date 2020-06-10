Log in
ALROSA : reports its May 2020 diamond sales results

06/10/2020 | 06:43am EDT
Moscow, June 10, 2020.- ALROSA, the world's largest diamond miner by volume, reports its May 2020 diamond sales results.

In May 2020, ALROSA Group sold $40.1 million worth of rough and polished diamonds. The revenue from rough diamond sales sequentially grew to $36.2 million, and from polished diamond sales −to $3.9 million.
ALROSA's total rough and polished diamond sales in January-May 2020 amounted to $959.9 million, including rough diamonds sales of $930.6 million, polished diamonds of $29.3 million.

Evgeny Agureev, ALROSA Deputy CEO:
- Despite a noticeable increase compared to April trough levels, sales in May were expectedly low, as ALROSA remains committed to its price over volume strategy, allowing the cutters, who are just resuming their work, to reduce the accumulated rough and polished diamond stock. In May, our long-term clients, like earlier in April, were granted an opportunity to postpone the purchase under long-term agreements to a later period of the year. ALROSA kept the same approach for its June trading session. We believe that our approach to avoid putting pressure on the market will accelerate recovery of the market of supply and demand balance. According to our estimates, buying activity at the mid-stream will resume in the middle of the third quarter.

ALROSA Group rough and polished diamond sales in 2020

This page was last updated on 10 June 2020 at 13.33
Disclaimer

ALROSA PJSC published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 10:42:02 UTC
