ALROSA's rough diamond auctions in Belgium and Israel fetched $6.8 million

07/23/2020 | 06:41am EDT
July 23, 2020 - ALROSA auctioned special size (over 10.8 carats) rough diamonds in Belgium and Israel in July. Participants reviewed goods at the company's local sales offices as usual.

At the auction in Belgium the company sold 86 gem-quality rough diamonds weighing a total of 1,350 carats, the sales revenue amounted to $4.1 million. The auction results were summarized on July 13, goods were bought by the participants from Belgium, Israel, the UAE and India.

The Israeli auction was completed on July 20 with a revenue of $2.7 million. ALROSA fetched this amount for the sale of 70 gem-quality rough diamonds with a total weight of 1,066 carats to 26 participants. Only Israeli companies took part in this auction.

'These auctions were held in a customary mode at ALROSA's foreign sales offices. Given the current market situation, we appreciate the results. Our company strives to support its customers, supplying them with necessary rough despite the persisting travel restrictions. We are making every effort possible to ensure that they can operate efficiently,' commented Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.

Reference:

In March 2020, ALROSA suspended auctions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Customers participated in online auctions with detailed digital copies of each rough diamond provided for review and detailed analysis.

This page was last updated on 23 July 2020 at 13.27
Disclaimer

ALROSA PJSC published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 10:40:14 UTC
