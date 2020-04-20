ALROSA upgrades concentration facilities at Aikhal Division

Share this by e-mail Facebook share by e-mail Twitter Print this Print

April 20, 2020 - Construction of a new froth flotation line at the processing plant #14 will improve recovery of diamonds from the Aikhal kimberlite feed.

ALROSA to invest around RUB 200 million to install a froth flotation (pneumoflotation) line at the processing plant 14 of Aikhal Division to improve beneficiation of ore from the Aikhal kimperlite pipe. It started treating it in 2020 after the shutdown of the Plant 8. However, current gravity concentrators used at the Plant 14 do not allow recovering diamond sizes of 0.5-2 mm from Aikhal ore.

The Company expects to start ramping up a new line in the second half of 2020.

ALROSA Aikhal Division consists of Plant 14, Jubilee open pit and an Aikhal underground mine, launched in 2005. In 2019, the division produced 10.1 million carats of diamonds (26% of the Group's total), including 2.6 million carats from the Aikhal pipe.

