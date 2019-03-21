Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ALTA MESA CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II - AMR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until April 1, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II (NasdaqCM: AMR), if they purchased its securities between March 24, 2017 and February 25, 2019, (the “Class Period”) or held Class A common stock as of January 22, 2018.  These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Southern District of New York and Southern District of Texas.

Get Help

Alta Mesa investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-alta-mesa-resources-inc-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Alta Mesa and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On January 19, 2018, the Company issued a merger proxy statement overstating the value of acquisition targets, Alta Mesa Holdings, LP and Kingfisher Midstream LLC.  On February 25, 2019, the Company disclosed that its FY 2018 financial results were delayed due to a material weakness in controls and 4Q2018 material, non-cash asset impairment charges totaling $3.1B.

On this news, the price of Alta Mesa’s shares plummeted.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:35pGPT : celebrates start of construction of Parramatta's 32 Smith office tower
PU
11:32pVAMPIRE : The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Announced by Paradox Interactive and Hardsuit Labs -- Pre-Orders Now Available
AQ
11:28pMAIRE TECNIMONT : NNPC Begins Rehabilitation Of PH Refinery
AQ
11:26pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Here's RM25 Off For Your Purchase Of The Samsung Galaxy M20 On Shopee But Be Quick
AQ
11:25pPLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : Appendix 3Y
PU
11:25pAFCON : Eagles'll beat Seychelles with Russia 2018 spirit –Ighalo
AQ
11:25pELEMENT 25 : Trading Halt
PU
11:25pAKZO NOBEL : AkzoNobel steps towards solutions for heritage preservation in Vietnam
AQ
11:25pELEMENT 25 : Pause in Trading
PU
11:24pRAUBEX : Firm contracted by Eskom wins payout court battle against insurer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EISAI CO., LTD : EISAI : Shares of Japan's Eisai swamped with sell orders after ending Alzheimer trials
2TYSON FOODS : TYSON FOODS : Plant protein startups vie to tap China's hungry market
3NIKE : NIKE : North America sales fail to impress, shares slip
4APPLE : APPLE : New York Times CEO warns publishers ahead of Apple news launch
5ADOBE SYSTEMS : ADOBE : Here's Your Business Report Card

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.