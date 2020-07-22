Log in
ALTAMIRA Continues to Deepens Leadership Team with Key Human Capital and Business Development Hires

07/22/2020 | 06:31am EDT

Altamira Technologies Corporation today announces the addition of two industry leaders to help manage and fuel the growth and diversification of the business.

Caroline McConnell has joined as the Chief Human Capital Officer. For over a dozen years, Caroline provided executive HR leadership for large business segments of SAIC prior to taking a position as CHRO for Engineering Solutions & Products LLC (ESP), a mid-sized government contractor that completed a successful exit at the end of 2019. Caroline will focus on building programs that attract, develop and retain top high-end technical talent. "Caroline’s experience and skills as a certified trainer and in strategic workforce planning make her an ideal fit for Altamira as we build on our award winning culture of people-first excellence,” said Altamira CEO Ted Davies.

Jason Siminski has joined as VP, Business Development. Jason will focus on expanding Altamira's footprint in components of the DoD and IC around Altamira’s core offerings in advanced analytics and engineering. Jason is a national security leader with 23 years of experience across the National Defense portfolio as an active duty military officer, senior government civilian, and industry executive including time as a leader at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency and at SAIC. Altamira COO Blaine Worthington welcomes Jason: “We have a growing pipeline of opportunities to prosecute, and we are excited to add Jason’s proven talent to our team.”

About Altamira
Altamira Technologies delivers innovative solutions to the defense, intelligence, and homeland security communities. We provide customers an information advantage through advanced engineering, data analytics, and cyber operations. Altamira brings to market the brightest minds in the country to implement mission-focused solutions that address our customers’ most challenging problems from initial research throughout development and into operations in the key domains of modern warfare: Space Superiority, Cyberspace Dominance, and Battlespace Awareness.


© Business Wire 2020
