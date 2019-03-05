ALYN Hospital Ensures High Availability for its Critical Applications with SIOS DataKeeper

SIOS
Technology Corp., the industry pioneer in providing intelligent
application availability for critical workloads, today announced that ALYN
Hospital is using SIOS
DataKeeper software to provide high-availability protection for all
of ALYN Hospital’s mission-critical applications, including electronic
medical records, customer relationship management, SQL Server databases,
Exchange and Office.
ALYN Hospital is acknowledged worldwide as a premier pediatric
rehabilitation hospital in Israel. ALYN specializes in diagnosing and
rehabilitating infants, children and adolescents with physical
disabilities, both congenital and acquired.
The IT Department at ALYN Hospital operates a variety of applications in
a virtualized Microsoft Windows Server environment. “As a hospital we
are subject to some fairly strict government regulations, so we needed
to implement strong business continuity provisions for many of our
applications,” explained Uri Inbar, ALYN’s IT Director.
Hyper-V Replica, which is integral to Microsoft’s Hyper-V hypervisor,
was an obvious choice for ALYN’s business continuity needs. The IT
Department operates two, physically-separated server rooms on premises,
which enables all critical virtual machines running on any Hyper-V host
server to be replicated to another in the other room. “We were really
struggling to satisfy our recovery point and recovery time objectives
with this arrangement, so we started investigating other options,” Inbar
recalled.
The Evaluation Criteria
To evaluate third-party failover clustering software, Inbar established
three criteria: The solution had to work with existing hardware; it had
to provide both high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR)
protections all of the hospital’s critical applications; and the total
cost had to fit within the department’s limited budget. The IT staff
quickly narrowed the third-party options to two, and after carefully
evaluating both, found that only one met all of its criteria: DataKeeper
from SIOS Technologies. “While we needed a solution that was
cost-effective, we were determined not to sacrifice quality or
capabilities,” Inbar emphasized. “With SIOS we found a solution that
delivers carrier-class capabilities with a remarkably low total cost of
ownership. For us, it was an obvious choice.”
The Results
SIOS DataKeeper is ideal for ALYN Hospital’s needs because it is
purpose-built to provide both HA and DR protections in a single,
cost-effective solution. The ability to create 3-node SANless failover
clusters with a single active and two standby instances has proven to be
especially valuable for ALYN’s needs. “We are updating systems and
software continuously, and with DataKeeper we can do that without any
disruption to operations,” noted Inbar. Because the data replication
supports multiple standbys, and enables manual, dynamic assignment of
the active and standby instances, the active instance can be moved to
any server in a 3-node cluster and remain fully protected during periods
of planned hardware and software maintenance.
Other SIOS DataKeeper features that are important to ALYN’s needs
include the ability to work with any type of storage and WAN-optimized
data replication. “The SIOS cluster seamlessly supports any storage
volume recognized by Windows, and this substantially simplifies
operations while enabling us to utilize all of our storage resources,”
Inbar explained. Additionally, the WAN optimization will prove useful as
Inbar and his team implement the remote disaster recovery site.
Inbar is confident the SIOS SANless failover cluster will perform as
desired when needed: “We test the configuration regularly, and routinely
change the active and standby designations, while redirecting the data
replication as needed during planned software updates, and the
applications have always continued to run uninterrupted. It just works
and that’s very reassuring.”
“Whether your company’s critical applications are operating in a
physical server environment, a private cloud, a public cloud or a hybrid
cloud, they must be protected from downtime and data loss,” said Jerry
Melnick, president and CEO, SIOS Technology. “ALYN is using SIOS to
provide a fast, cost-effective high-availability solution for
applications in a virtualized environment. I applaud them for their use
case and innovation and look forward to continuing to provide value to
their HA and DR strategies.”
