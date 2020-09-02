Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Addresses COVID-19's Impact on Canadian Insurers in Market Briefing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 03:03pm EDT

AM Best’s Insurance Market Briefing - Canada will take place as two complimentary webinars on Sept. 9 and 10, 2020.

“AM Best's Canadian Outlook: In the Shadow of COVID-19,” will be held on Sept. 9, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (EDT). AM Best analysts will review the impact of COVID-19 on the Canadian insurance market and economy, including regulatory and monetary policies, the AM Best stress test results, innovation and other key issues and trends.

Panelists include:

  • Michael Adams, associate director, life/annuity, AM Best;
  • Ann Modica, associate director, economic & industry research, AM Best; and
  • Raymond Thomson, director, composite ratings, AM Best.

Register now at www.ambest.devs/webinars/can120.

“Canada 2020 Hot Topics Panel Discussion,” will be held on Sept. 10, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (EDT). AM Best analysts and market experts will examine significant industry issues, including the impact of COVID-19, latest innovation trends and regulatory/accounting issues that will influence the Canadian insurance market.

Panelists include:

  • Sridhar Manyem, director, industry research, AM Best;
  • Gordon McLean, senior financial analyst, property/casualty, AM Best;
  • David Sloan, chief executive officer, Canada reinsurance solutions, AON; and.
  • Ron Stokes, partner, Ernst & Young.

Register now at www.ambest.com/webinars/can220.

Attendees can submit advance questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. Playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:18pKODIAK COPPER : IIROC Trading Halt - KDK
AQ
03:16pBlackstone, GIP Make Takeover Bid for Kansas City Southern
DJ
03:16pCOVID-19 : Aramid Fiber Market 2020-2024| Increasing Demand From Emerging Economies to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
03:14pSUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS, L.P. : Teams Up with Whataburger to Deliver over 850 Meals to Houston Methodist Hospital
PR
03:12pJEWETT CAMERON TRADING CO LTD : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:10pDr. Matthew Johnson Joins AWAKN Life Sciences
NE
03:09pDILIGENT : CEO Brian Stafford Celebrated as a Leader in Governance for the Third Straight Year
BU
03:08pANYVISION : 's Fair Face Recognition Challenge Shows Ethnic Bias Can Be Eliminated
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3BAYER AG : BAYER : appeals $20.5 mln Roundup ruling to California Supreme Court
4BMW AG : Tesla tests the circuits for German energy market push
5ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Shares Soar Amid Reports of Highway Operator Spin-Off Deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group