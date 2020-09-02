AM Best : Addresses COVID-19's Impact on Canadian Insurers in Market Briefing

AM Best’s Insurance Market Briefing - Canada will take place as two complimentary webinars on Sept. 9 and 10, 2020.

“AM Best's Canadian Outlook: In the Shadow of COVID-19,” will be held on Sept. 9, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (EDT). AM Best analysts will review the impact of COVID-19 on the Canadian insurance market and economy, including regulatory and monetary policies, the AM Best stress test results, innovation and other key issues and trends.

Panelists include:

Michael Adams, associate director, life/annuity, AM Best;

Ann Modica, associate director, economic & industry research, AM Best; and

Raymond Thomson, director, composite ratings, AM Best.

Register now at www.ambest.devs/webinars/can120.

“Canada 2020 Hot Topics Panel Discussion,” will be held on Sept. 10, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (EDT). AM Best analysts and market experts will examine significant industry issues, including the impact of COVID-19, latest innovation trends and regulatory/accounting issues that will influence the Canadian insurance market.

Panelists include:

Sridhar Manyem, director, industry research, AM Best;

Gordon McLean, senior financial analyst, property/casualty, AM Best;

David Sloan, chief executive officer, Canada reinsurance solutions, AON; and.

Ron Stokes, partner, Ernst & Young.

Register now at www.ambest.com/webinars/can220.

Attendees can submit advance questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. Playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

