Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of ACR Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. and Its Associated Companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 11:56am EDT

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” of Asia Capital Reinsurance Group Pte. Ltd. (Asia Capital Re) (Singapore) and its subsidiary, Asia Capital Reinsurance Malaysia Sdn Bhd (ACRM) (Malaysia). AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” of the holding company, ACR Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. (ACR Holdings) (Singapore). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative.

The ratings of Asia Capital Re reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The ratings of ACRM reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate ERM. The ratings of ACRM also factor in rating enhancement to reflect the integration with and support received from Asia Capital Re.

Asia Capital Re’s balance sheet strength assessment is underpinned by risk-adjusted capitalization that remains comfortably at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). This is supported by the company’s conservative capital management approach, low premium leverage and a good quality retrocession panel. Other favorable balance sheet factors include the company’s typically conservative investment portfolio and robust approach to asset liability management. A partially offsetting factor is the retained losses exhibited in recent years, which have hampered growth in shareholders’ equity.

AM Best views Asia Capital Re’s operating performance as adequate, albeit the continued application of a negative outlook on the FSR and Long-Term ICR reflects pressure on this assessment. In 2018, the company sustained large losses arising from several catastrophe events, resulting in a combined ratio of 112.9%. Despite this, its loss ratio excluding natural catastrophe losses has improved gradually over the past three years and the expense ratio also has trended downward since 2016, reflecting more prudent underwriting and expense controls implemented by a new management team. Prospectively, AM Best expects the company to continue implementing improvements aimed at returning it to a position of technical and operating profitability over the near-to-medium term. However, AM Best continues to note that challenges remain in executing on this business plan amid the persistent competitive operating environment in many global reinsurance markets.

AM Best views Asia Capital Re’s business profile as neutral given its well-established profile as a regional reinsurer in Asia, as well as in other target markets. In addition, the company’s ERM approach is considered appropriate given the current size and complexity of its operations. Asia Capital Re continues to enhance its ERM framework and strengthen its risk management capabilities, systems and tools.

Ratings are communicated to rated entities prior to publication. Unless stated otherwise, the ratings were not amended subsequent to that communication.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:16pWESTERN DENTAL : Encourages Student-Athletes to Wear Mouth Guards to Reduce the Risk of Mouth, Teeth Injuries
BU
12:16pAIMBRIDGE HOSPITALITY AND INTERSTATE HOTELS & RESORTS : to Merge
BU
12:16pQUANTZIG : 's Patient Engagement Analysis Helped a Pharma Company to Improve Conversion Rates by 35% | Request Free Proposal to Gain In-Depth Insights
BU
12:15pDUKE ENERGY : powers storm resiliency in N.C. communities with $1.1 million in grants
PU
12:15pELECTRIFYING POWER FOR SUPREME DRIVING PLEASURE : market launch of the new BMW X5 xDrive45e
AQ
12:14pApple to supply parts to independent repair shops for first time
RE
12:14pKOREA LINE : China, South Korea business leaders champion free trade
AQ
12:14pBIOVICA INTERNATIONAL : Report from Biovica's Annual General Meeting on August 29, 2019
AQ
12:13pEDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:12pThe Quantum Computing Market Is Poised for Strong Growth with Global Revenue to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2030, According to Tractica
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's $63 Billion Bet Gone Wrong -- WSJ
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : cuts jobs in Denmark on low European demand
3Micro Focus shares tumble 34% after revenue warning
4Tesla rolls out insurance in California
5RENAULT : RENAULT : FRENCH BRED

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group